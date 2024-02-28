Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Feb. 27, 2024 Français

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ -

Tuesday 27/02/2024 

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $10 millions

LottoMax MAIN Draw
14, 18, 22, 25, 34, 40 & 46 Bonus 30 

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 2-C, 10-D, 4-D, 5-S, 8-H. 

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
6, 10, 16, 23, 24 & 33 Bonus 38. 

PICK-2:  8 7 

PICK-3: 6 6 3 

PICK-4:  1 6 2 3 

ENCORE: 6830290 

DAILY KENO
2, 4, 11, 13, 15, 19, 20, 22, 23, 25,
27, 31, 33, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 50, 59. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 5 3 

PICK-3: 7 0 9 

PICK-4: 7 9 3 8 

ENCORE: 5547492 

DAILY KENO
1, 6, 7, 8, 10, 12, 17, 21, 22, 25,
29, 32, 35, 47, 51, 59, 60, 61, 65, 70. 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS 

BEARS 

DEER 

MOUNTAINS 

NORTH 

PADDLE 

SALMON 

© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

