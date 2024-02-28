Feb 28, 2024, 01:09 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ -
Tuesday 27/02/2024
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $10 millions
LottoMax MAIN Draw
14, 18, 22, 25, 34, 40 & 46 Bonus 30
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 2-C, 10-D, 4-D, 5-S, 8-H.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
6, 10, 16, 23, 24 & 33 Bonus 38.
PICK-2: 8 7
PICK-3: 6 6 3
PICK-4: 1 6 2 3
ENCORE: 6830290
DAILY KENO
2, 4, 11, 13, 15, 19, 20, 22, 23, 25,
27, 31, 33, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 50, 59.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 5 3
PICK-3: 7 0 9
PICK-4: 7 9 3 8
ENCORE: 5547492
DAILY KENO
1, 6, 7, 8, 10, 12, 17, 21, 22, 25,
29, 32, 35, 47, 51, 59, 60, 61, 65, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
BEARS
|
DEER
|
MOUNTAINS
|
NORTH
|
PADDLE
|
SALMON
© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716
Share this article