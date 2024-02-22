Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Feb. 21, 2024

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 21/02/2024 

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions 

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw 
31, 32, 45, 46, 47 & 49 . Bonus 12. 

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
67322832-01 

ONTARIO 49
10, 14, 18, 35, 45 & 46. Bonus 38.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: Q-H, 3-C, 3-H, 3-D, 5-H. 

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
9, 11, 16, 20, 23 & 34 Bonus 39.

PICK-2: 2 6 

PICK-3: 4 0 2 

PICK-4:  2 2 4 3 

ENCORE: 4620686 

DAILY KENO
1, 2, 5, 10, 14, 15, 18, 23, 28, 32,
36, 39, 41, 43, 50, 52, 55, 62, 63, 70. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 4   5 

PICK-3: 2   7   5 

PICK-4: 3   0   1   1 

ENCORE: 6700776  

DAILY KENO
3, 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, 17, 19,
31, 33, 36, 38, 39, 43, 49, 53, 55, 70. 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS 

CHIPMUNK 

SCARF 

SKATES 

SKIING 

SYRUP 

TOBOGGAN 

