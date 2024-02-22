Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Feb. 21, 2024
Feb 22, 2024, 01:15 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 21/02/2024
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
31, 32, 45, 46, 47 & 49 . Bonus 12.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
67322832-01
ONTARIO 49
10, 14, 18, 35, 45 & 46. Bonus 38.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: Q-H, 3-C, 3-H, 3-D, 5-H.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
9, 11, 16, 20, 23 & 34 Bonus 39.
PICK-2: 2 6
PICK-3: 4 0 2
PICK-4: 2 2 4 3
ENCORE: 4620686
DAILY KENO
1, 2, 5, 10, 14, 15, 18, 23, 28, 32,
36, 39, 41, 43, 50, 52, 55, 62, 63, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 4 5
PICK-3: 2 7 5
PICK-4: 3 0 1 1
ENCORE: 6700776
DAILY KENO
3, 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, 17, 19,
31, 33, 36, 38, 39, 43, 49, 53, 55, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
CHIPMUNK
|
SCARF
|
SKATES
|
SKIING
|
SYRUP
|
TOBOGGAN
© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
