Saturday 19/02/2022
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $15 millions
04, 16, 30, 32, 37 & 44. Bonus 35.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
09969543-02
ONTARIO 49
7, 8, 18, 23, 35 & 37. Bonus 19.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $1,200,000
3, 12, 13, 16, 20 & 45. Bonus 26.
Early Bird: 14, 18, 26 & 28.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 5-S, 8-H, Q-D, J-H, 3-D.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
4, 12, 15, 19, 21 & 27. Bonus 29.
PICK-2: 7 1
PICK-3: 4 5 6
PICK-4: 6 9 6 1
ENCORE: 7181774
DAILY KENO
1, 4, 6, 11, 15, 23, 25, 29, 33, 36,
44, 47, 49, 51, 52, 54, 61, 62, 63, 67.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 9 7
PICK-3: 5 2 1
PICK-4: 4 8 9 2
ENCORE: 6690705
DAILY KENO
4, 5, 8, 9, 16, 17, 23, 24, 32, 33,
35, 38, 44, 45, 48, 53, 56, 57, 66, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
|
BEAVER
|
DEER
|
FISH
|
LACROSSE
|
PUCK
|
TOBOGGAN
