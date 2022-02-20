Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Feb. 19, 2022 Français

OLG Winners

Feb 20, 2022, 00:34 ET

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -

Saturday 19/02/2022

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $15 millions
04, 16, 30, 32, 37 & 44.  Bonus 35.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
09969543-02

ONTARIO 49
7, 8, 18, 23, 35 & 37.  Bonus 19.

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $1,200,000
3, 12, 13, 16, 20 & 45.  Bonus 26.

Early Bird: 14, 18, 26 & 28.

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 5-S, 8-H, Q-D, J-H, 3-D.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
4, 12, 15, 19, 21 & 27.  Bonus 29.

PICK-2: 7 1

PICK-3: 4 5 6

PICK-4: 6 9 6 1

ENCORE: 7181774

DAILY KENO
1, 4, 6, 11, 15, 23, 25, 29, 33, 36,
44, 47, 49, 51, 52, 54, 61, 62, 63, 67.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 9 7

PICK-3: 5 2 1

PICK-4: 4 8 9 2

ENCORE: 6690705

DAILY KENO
4,   5,   8,   9, 16, 17, 23, 24, 32, 33,
35, 38, 44, 45, 48, 53, 56, 57, 66, 69.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 

CANADIAN THINGS

BEAVER

DEER

FISH

LACROSSE

PUCK

TOBOGGAN

