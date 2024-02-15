Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Feb. 15, 2024

Thursday 15/02/2024 

Daily Grand Regular Draw
04, 22, 35, 40, 44 Grand No 04 

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 4-D, Q-D, 3-S, J-H, 5-H. 

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
4, 6, 9, 26, 28 & 33 Bonus 12.

PICK-2: 5 0

PICK-3: 1 2 0

PICK-4: 7 3 8 5

ENCORE: 2753661

DAILY KENO
4, 7, 8, 13, 21, 25, 30, 32, 33, 34,
35, 38, 40, 42, 43, 44, 50, 66, 67, 70. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 2 0  

PICK-3: 2 8 4  

PICK-4: 8 7 8 8  

ENCORE: 4120408  

DAILY KENO  
  2,   4,   8, 11, 13, 14, 16, 19, 22, 33,
34, 37, 39, 40, 50, 57, 60, 64, 66, 69. 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS 

CANOE 

DEER 

DONUTS 

FOREST 

SNOWMOBILE 

SYRUP 

