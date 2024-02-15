Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Feb. 15, 2024
Feb 15, 2024, 23:36 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -
Thursday 15/02/2024
Daily Grand Regular Draw
04, 22, 35, 40, 44 Grand No 04
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 4-D, Q-D, 3-S, J-H, 5-H.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
4, 6, 9, 26, 28 & 33 Bonus 12.
PICK-2: 5 0
PICK-3: 1 2 0
PICK-4: 7 3 8 5
ENCORE: 2753661
DAILY KENO
4, 7, 8, 13, 21, 25, 30, 32, 33, 34,
35, 38, 40, 42, 43, 44, 50, 66, 67, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 2 0
PICK-3: 2 8 4
PICK-4: 8 7 8 8
ENCORE: 4120408
DAILY KENO
2, 4, 8, 11, 13, 14, 16, 19, 22, 33,
34, 37, 39, 40, 50, 57, 60, 64, 66, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
CANOE
|
DEER
|
DONUTS
|
FOREST
|
SNOWMOBILE
|
SYRUP
© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
