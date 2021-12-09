Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - December 9, 2021 Français
Dec 09, 2021, 23:58 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -
Thursday 09/12/2021
Daily Grand Regular Draw
08, 19, 29, 35, 43 Grand No 06
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 6-C, 4-S, Q-S, 7-D, 7-H.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
3, 8, 21, 24, 25 & 37 Bonus 15.
PICK-2: 5 6
PICK-3: 7 8 3
PICK-4: 7 2 3 4
ENCORE: 3456657
DAILY KENO
1, 6, 10, 14, 20, 25, 27, 29, 30, 34,
35, 41, 46, 51, 52, 56, 58, 65, 68, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 4 4
PICK-3: 2 7 4
PICK-4: 7 5 1 7
ENCORE: 4937016
DAILY KENO
1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 12, 13, 15, 19, 20,
21, 35, 38, 41, 46, 53, 57, 58, 60, 65.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
CEDAR
|
CURLING
|
DONUTS
|
FISH
|
INUKSHUK
|
PADDLE
© 2021 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716
Share this article