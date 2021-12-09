Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - December 9, 2021 Français

Thursday 09/12/2021

Daily Grand Regular Draw
08, 19, 29, 35, 43  Grand No 06

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 6-C, 4-S, Q-S, 7-D, 7-H.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
3, 8, 21, 24, 25 & 37 Bonus 15.

PICK-2: 5 6

PICK-3: 7 8 3

PICK-4: 7 2 3 4

ENCORE:  3456657

DAILY KENO
1, 6, 10, 14, 20, 25, 27, 29, 30, 34,
35, 41, 46, 51, 52, 56, 58, 65, 68, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2:  4   4

PICK-3:  2   7   4

PICK-4:  7   5   1   7

ENCORE: 4937016

DAILY KENO
1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 12, 13, 15, 19, 20,
21, 35, 38, 41, 46, 53, 57, 58, 60, 65.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS

CEDAR

CURLING

DONUTS

FISH

INUKSHUK

PADDLE

