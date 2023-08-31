31 Aug, 2023, 23:50 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ -
Thursday 31/08/2023
Daily Grand Regular Draw
13, 26, 38, 39, 41 Grand No 06
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 7-C, 4-H, 10-H, 8-D, 3-H.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
6, 19, 22, 23, 24 & 36 Bonus 15
PICK-2: 8 5
PICK-3: 2 5 3
PICK-4: 8 1 8 5
ENCORE: 0745943
DAILY KENO
1, 11, 12, 13, 16, 18, 20, 22, 28, 29,
34, 43, 46, 47, 49, 53, 63, 64, 68, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 3 0
PICK-3: 7 3 5
PICK-4: 3 7 7 2
ENCORE: 1887446
DAILY KENO
4, 6, 8, 10, 15, 18, 21, 22, 36, 37,
38, 39, 43, 48, 51, 53, 54, 58, 60, 65.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
BEAVER
|
DONUTS
|
LACROSSE
|
MITTENS
|
PINE
|
SALMON
© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716
Share this article