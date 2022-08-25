Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - August 24, 2022 Français

Wednesday 24/08/2022

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $13 million
09, 15, 22, 24, 26 & 41 Bonus No 16. 

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
71856313-01 

ONTARIO 49
1, 2, 8, 11, 36 & 49. Bonus 47. 

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 6-S, 4-H, A-S, 5-C, 6-C. 

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
2, 3, 11, 17, 26 & 27 Bonus 28. 

PICK-2: 8 2

PICK-3: 8 4 6

PICK-4: 0 0 6 4

ENCORE: 0703696

DAILY KENO
1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 12, 14, 15, 16, 27,
31, 33, 43, 45, 47, 49, 52, 54, 58, 59. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 3 3

PICK-3: 4 2 2

PICK-4: 9 3 5 6

ENCORE: 1916086  

DAILY KENO
2, 4, 6, 7, 9, 19, 21, 30, 31, 37,
39, 40, 46, 50, 52, 54, 55, 56, 57, 69. 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

BEAVER

DEER

FISH

INUKSHUK

LACROSSE

TOBOGGAN

