Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Aug. 9, 2023 Français

OLG Winners

10 Aug, 2023, 00:05 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 09/08/2023

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw 
17, 35, 37, 40, 45 & 47. Bonus 44. 

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
10647241-01

ONTARIO 49
1, 3, 12, 20, 32 & 37. Bonus 5.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 5-H, Q-D, 2-C, 8-S, 3-H.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
1, 4, 17, 25, 31 & 39 Bonus 36.

PICK-2: 6 6

PICK-3: 9 1 4

PICK-4: 7 6 5 8

ENCORE: 6478647

DAILY KENO
1, 4, 11, 12, 22, 23, 25, 26, 30, 38,
44, 46, 48, 51, 52, 54, 55, 57, 61, 64.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 6 5

PICK-3: 3 6 8 

PICK-4: 4 8 7 2 

ENCORE: 1449816 

DAILY KENO
1, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13, 21, 23, 24, 27,
34, 41, 42, 45, 48, 55, 59, 60, 63, 67. 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS 

CEDAR 

HOCKEY 

MITTENS 

SKIING 

SNOW 

TOBOGGAN 

© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

