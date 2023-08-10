10 Aug, 2023, 00:05 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 09/08/2023
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 million
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
17, 35, 37, 40, 45 & 47. Bonus 44.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
10647241-01
ONTARIO 49
1, 3, 12, 20, 32 & 37. Bonus 5.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 5-H, Q-D, 2-C, 8-S, 3-H.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
1, 4, 17, 25, 31 & 39 Bonus 36.
PICK-2: 6 6
PICK-3: 9 1 4
PICK-4: 7 6 5 8
ENCORE: 6478647
DAILY KENO
1, 4, 11, 12, 22, 23, 25, 26, 30, 38,
44, 46, 48, 51, 52, 54, 55, 57, 61, 64.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 6 5
PICK-3: 3 6 8
PICK-4: 4 8 7 2
ENCORE: 1449816
DAILY KENO
1, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13, 21, 23, 24, 27,
34, 41, 42, 45, 48, 55, 59, 60, 63, 67.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
CEDAR
|
HOCKEY
|
MITTENS
|
SKIING
|
SNOW
|
TOBOGGAN
© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
