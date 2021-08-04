Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Aug. 3, 2021 Français

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -

Tuesday 03/08/2021

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $26 millions

LottoMax MAIN Draw

04, 05, 09, 15, 24, 36 & 48 Bonus 50

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 2-C, 7-D, 7-H, 4-H, Q-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
1, 6, 9, 11, 33 & 34 Bonus 39.

PICK-2: 0 4

PICK-3: 8 2 8

PICK-4: 6 6 3 9

ENCORE: 2797544

DAILY KENO
2, 3, 4, 7, 11, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23,
27, 29, 31, 33, 36, 41, 47, 54, 58, 66.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 1 1

PICK-3: 1 2 0

PICK-4: 0 9 3 1

ENCORE: 8115690

DAILY KENO
2, 5, 8, 12, 13, 15, 16, 20, 23, 32,
37, 38, 45, 47, 54, 55, 61, 62, 63, 68.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS

DEER

DONUTS

MOUNTAINS

NORTH

PADDLE

SYRUP

© 2021 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

