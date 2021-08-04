Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Aug. 3, 2021 Français
Aug 04, 2021, 00:04 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -
Tuesday 03/08/2021
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $26 millions
LottoMax MAIN Draw
04, 05, 09, 15, 24, 36 & 48 Bonus 50
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 2-C, 7-D, 7-H, 4-H, Q-S.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
1, 6, 9, 11, 33 & 34 Bonus 39.
PICK-2: 0 4
PICK-3: 8 2 8
PICK-4: 6 6 3 9
ENCORE: 2797544
DAILY KENO
2, 3, 4, 7, 11, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23,
27, 29, 31, 33, 36, 41, 47, 54, 58, 66.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 1 1
PICK-3: 1 2 0
PICK-4: 0 9 3 1
ENCORE: 8115690
DAILY KENO
2, 5, 8, 12, 13, 15, 16, 20, 23, 32,
37, 38, 45, 47, 54, 55, 61, 62, 63, 68.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
DEER
|
DONUTS
|
MOUNTAINS
|
NORTH
|
PADDLE
|
SYRUP
© 2021 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716
Share this article