Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Aug. 29, 2021 Français
Aug 29, 2021, 23:35 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -
Sunday 29/08/2021
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 4-H, 9-S, 8-S, 10-D, Q-H.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
7, 9, 16, 17, 20 & 32 Bonus 33.
PICK-2: 8 5
PICK-3: 6 4 1
PICK-4: 5 2 9 4
ENCORE: 5191618
DAILY KENO
1, 5, 6, 7, 9, 11, 15, 17, 21, 22,
24, 25, 36, 37, 43, 52, 55, 58, 62, 66.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 6 6
PICK-3: 8 3 7
PICK-4: 5 4 7 5
ENCORE: 2651593
DAILY KENO
10, 11, 12, 15, 18, 22, 24, 31, 33, 37,
51, 52, 53, 55, 59, 60, 61, 63, 67, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
BEARS
CANOE
CEDAR
MAPLE
MOOSE
SCARF
© 2021 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716
