Aug 29, 2021, 23:35 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -

Sunday 29/08/2021

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 4-H, 9-S, 8-S, 10-D, Q-H.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
7, 9, 16, 17, 20 & 32 Bonus 33.

PICK-2: 8 5

PICK-3: 6 4 1

PICK-4: 5 2 9 4

ENCORE: 5191618

DAILY KENO
1, 5, 6, 7, 9, 11, 15, 17, 21, 22,
24, 25, 36, 37, 43, 52, 55, 58, 62, 66.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 6 6

PICK-3: 8 3 7

PICK-4: 5 4 7 5

ENCORE: 2651593

DAILY KENO
10, 11, 12, 15, 18, 22, 24, 31, 33, 37,
51, 52, 53, 55, 59, 60, 61, 63, 67, 69.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS

BEARS

CANOE

CEDAR

MAPLE

MOOSE

SCARF

© 2021 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

