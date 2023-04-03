Apr 03, 2023, 23:43 ET
TORONTO, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ -
Monday 03/04/2023
Daily Grand Regular Draw
01, 16, 28, 31, 33 Grand No 01
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: A-D, 6-D, 7-H, 3-C, 7-D.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
1, 8, 9, 21, 23 & 28 Bonus 2.
PICK-2: 8 1
PICK-3: 3 5 5
PICK-4: 7 7 0 6
ENCORE: 2685274
DAILY KENO
5, 10 14, 15, 20, 24, 25, 31, 32, 36,
40, 41, 46, 48, 49, 55, 58, 60, 64, 66.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 5 2
PICK-3: 5 3 1
PICK-4: 2 8 2 6
ENCORE: 6533529
DAILY KENO
3, 7, 9, 12, 15, 17, 18, 20, 22, 23,
24, 28, 30, 34, 38, 39, 45, 46, 62, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
BEARS
|
FISHING
|
PRAIRIES
|
PUCK
|
SHOVEL
|
WINTER
© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716
Share this article