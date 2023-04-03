Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 3, 2023 Français

Daily Grand Regular Draw
01, 16, 28, 31, 33  Grand No 01

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: A-D, 6-D, 7-H, 3-C, 7-D. 

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
1, 8, 9, 21, 23 & 28  Bonus 2.

PICK-2: 8 1 

PICK-3: 3 5 5 

PICK-4: 7 7 0 6

ENCORE: 2685274

DAILY KENO
5, 10  14, 15, 20, 24, 25, 31, 32, 36,
40, 41, 46, 48, 49, 55, 58, 60, 64, 66.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 5 2 

PICK-3: 5 3 1  

PICK-4: 2 8 2 6 

ENCORE: 6533529  

DAILY KENO
3, 7, 9, 12, 15, 17, 18, 20, 22, 23, 
24, 28, 30, 34, 38, 39, 45, 46, 62, 69. 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS 

BEARS

FISHING

PRAIRIES

PUCK

SHOVEL

WINTER

