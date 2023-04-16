Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - April 15, 2023 Français

OLG Winners

Apr 16, 2023, 00:11 ET

TORONTO, April 15, 2023 /CNW/ -

Saturday 15/04/2023

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $5 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw 

01, 20, 30, 35, 36 & 44  Bonus No 48

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
93331474-01

ONTARIO 49
1, 3, 15, 30, 31 & 46. Bonus 26. 

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $400,000
12, 13, 30, 31, 37 & 45. Bonus 17.

Early Bird:  1, 24, 25 & 39.

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand:  9-C, K-D, 8-H, J-H, 7-D.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
4, 16, 23, 32, 33 & 35  Bonus 21.

PICK-2:  1 1

PICK-3:  6 8 5

PICK-4:  8 7 5 0

ENCORE:  1354251

DAILY KENO
1, 3, 5, 8, 12, 16, 20, 21, 22, 25,
26, 29, 30, 44, 47, 51, 52, 56, 59, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2:  6 3

PICK-3:  3 0 9

PICK-4:  4 8 8 3

ENCORE:  0414882

DAILY KENO
5, 6, 12, 13, 18, 19, 22, 26, 27, 31,
32, 36, 39, 45, 47, 57, 59, 62, 64, 66.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 

CANADIAN THINGS

BEAVER

CANOE

LACROSSE

MAPLE

MOOSE

SHOVEL

