Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS Français
Jun 25, 2019, 23:54 ET
TORONTO, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ -
Tuesday 25/06/2019
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $20 million
LottoMax MAIN Draw
02, 14, 15, 23, 27, 44 & 45 Bonus 08
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 4-H, 6-C, J-D, A-H, 4-S.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
9, 12, 15, 27, 28 & 36 Bonus 30.
PICK-2: 2 7
PICK-3: 3 2 8
PICK-4: 0 5 7 8
ENCORE: 5645808
DAILY KENO
5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21,
30, 31, 34, 36, 41, 50, 57, 58, 64, 66.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 2 9
PICK-3: 9 5 8
PICK-4: 2 8 8 7
ENCORE: 9894843
DAILY KENO
5, 6, 13, 14, 17, 21, 25, 27, 29, 35,
37, 39, 42, 43, 44, 45, 59, 62, 68, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
COTTAGE
|
FISH
|
FOREST
|
MITTENS
|
SKATES
|
SNOWMOBILE
© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716
Share this article