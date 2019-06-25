Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS Français

News provided by

OLG Winners

Jun 25, 2019, 23:54 ET

TORONTO, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ -

Tuesday 25/06/2019

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $20 million

LottoMax MAIN Draw
02, 14, 15, 23, 27, 44 & 45 Bonus 08

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 4-H, 6-C, J-D, A-H, 4-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
9, 12, 15, 27, 28 & 36 Bonus 30.

PICK-2: 2  7

PICK-3: 3  2   8

PICK-4: 0  5   7   8

ENCORE: 5645808

DAILY KENO
5,  6,  7,  8, 12, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21,
30, 31, 34, 36, 41, 50, 57, 58, 64, 66.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 2 9

PICK-3: 9 5 8

PICK-4: 2 8 8 7

ENCORE: 9894843

DAILY KENO
5,  6, 13, 14, 17, 21, 25, 27, 29, 35,
37, 39, 42, 43, 44, 45, 59, 62, 68, 70.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS

COTTAGE

FISH

FOREST

MITTENS

SKATES

SNOWMOBILE

© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716

Related Links

www.olg.ca

Organization Profile

OLG Winners

You just read:

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS

News provided by

OLG Winners

Jun 25, 2019, 23:54 ET