Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS

OLG Winners

Aug 21, 2019, 00:14 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ -

Tuesday 20/08/2019

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $25 millions

LottoMax MAIN Draw
09, 17, 23, 37, 44, 46 & 48 Bonus 04

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 6-C, 3-C, J-S, Q-C, 8-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
13, 18, 20, 27, 34 & 36 Bonus 5.

PICK-2: 1  3

PICK-3: 5  0   3

PICK-4: 7  9   3   1

ENCORE: 2559125

DAILY KENO
1,  2,  3,  5,  9, 10, 15, 22, 23, 24,
26, 28, 32, 37, 39, 45, 49, 53, 62, 64.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 5 2

PICK-3: 3 6 6

PICK-4: 9 3 3 6

ENCORE: 4323856

DAILY KENO
1,  4,  5,  8, 14, 16, 22, 30, 31, 32,
34, 38, 49, 50, 52, 53, 60, 66, 67, 70.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS

FOREST

LACROSSE

PADDLE

SHOVEL

TOQUE

WINTER

© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

