Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS
Aug 21, 2019, 00:14 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ -
Tuesday 20/08/2019
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $25 millions
LottoMax MAIN Draw
09, 17, 23, 37, 44, 46 & 48 Bonus 04
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 6-C, 3-C, J-S, Q-C, 8-C.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
13, 18, 20, 27, 34 & 36 Bonus 5.
PICK-2: 1 3
PICK-3: 5 0 3
PICK-4: 7 9 3 1
ENCORE: 2559125
DAILY KENO
1, 2, 3, 5, 9, 10, 15, 22, 23, 24,
26, 28, 32, 37, 39, 45, 49, 53, 62, 64.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 5 2
PICK-3: 3 6 6
PICK-4: 9 3 3 6
ENCORE: 4323856
DAILY KENO
1, 4, 5, 8, 14, 16, 22, 30, 31, 32,
34, 38, 49, 50, 52, 53, 60, 66, 67, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
FOREST
|
LACROSSE
|
PADDLE
|
SHOVEL
|
TOQUE
|
WINTER
© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
OLG, 1-888-946-6716
