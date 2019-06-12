Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS Français
Jun 12, 2019, 00:53 ET
TORONTO, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ -
Tuesday 11/06/2019
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $65 millions
LottoMax MAIN Draw
18, 23, 28, 32, 34, 44 & 50 Bonus 29
MAXMILLION:
01, 02, 21, 30, 31, 46 & 48
02, 04, 12, 21, 28, 34 & 39
02, 08, 15, 26, 28, 33 & 50
03, 06, 09, 10, 18, 25 & 32
04, 07, 14, 19, 31, 37 & 50
04, 10, 14, 23, 38, 49 & 50
05, 08, 24, 25, 32, 35 & 43
05, 16, 23, 26, 39, 48 & 49
08, 12, 16, 23, 33, 37 & 46
10, 20, 35, 39, 44, 46 & 50
