Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS

Wednesday 07/08/2019

Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $7 million

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw

05, 08, 09, 19, 28 & 31 Bonus No 18

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize



33006501-01

ONTARIO 49

1, 10, 16, 31, 35 & 47. Bonus 2.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: J-S, K-H, A-D, 3-H, 9-H.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

J = JACK, H = HEART,

Q = QUEEN, S = SPADE,

K = KING, D = DIAMOND

A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:

2, 13, 17, 23, 36 & 38 Bonus 3.



PICK-2: 4 5



PICK-3: 6 4 4



PICK-4: 3 9 7 4



ENCORE: 2417381



DAILY KENO

3, 6, 8, 9, 15, 18, 20, 27, 28, 33,

34, 39, 42, 44, 49, 56, 64, 68, 69, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 6 3



PICK-3: 0 9 3



PICK-4: 7 3 7 0



ENCORE: 9908512



DAILY KENO

4, 5, 7, 10, 14, 15, 20, 22, 29, 31,

32, 36, 39, 40, 42, 46, 54, 58, 59, 67.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS CURLING FREEDOM LACROSSE PRAIRIES TOBOGGAN WINTER

