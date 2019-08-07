Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS
Aug 07, 2019, 23:49 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 07/08/2019
Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $7 million
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
05, 08, 09, 19, 28 & 31 Bonus No 18
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
33006501-01
ONTARIO 49
1, 10, 16, 31, 35 & 47. Bonus 2.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: J-S, K-H, A-D, 3-H, 9-H.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
2, 13, 17, 23, 36 & 38 Bonus 3.
PICK-2: 4 5
PICK-3: 6 4 4
PICK-4: 3 9 7 4
ENCORE: 2417381
DAILY KENO
3, 6, 8, 9, 15, 18, 20, 27, 28, 33,
34, 39, 42, 44, 49, 56, 64, 68, 69, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 6 3
PICK-3: 0 9 3
PICK-4: 7 3 7 0
ENCORE: 9908512
DAILY KENO
4, 5, 7, 10, 14, 15, 20, 22, 29, 31,
32, 36, 39, 40, 42, 46, 54, 58, 59, 67.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
CURLING
|
FREEDOM
|
LACROSSE
|
PRAIRIES
|
TOBOGGAN
|
WINTER
© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.


