Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS

News provided by

OLG Winners

Aug 07, 2019, 23:49 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 07/08/2019

Lotto 6/49 estimated jackpot $7 million

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw

05, 08, 09, 19, 28 & 31 Bonus No 18

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize

33006501-01

ONTARIO 49
1, 10, 16, 31, 35 & 47. Bonus 2.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: J-S, K-H, A-D, 3-H, 9-H.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
2, 13, 17, 23, 36 & 38 Bonus 3.

PICK-2: 4 5

PICK-3: 6 4 4

PICK-4: 3 9 7 4

ENCORE: 2417381

DAILY KENO 
3,  6,  8,  9, 15, 18, 20, 27, 28, 33,
34, 39, 42, 44, 49, 56, 64, 68, 69, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 6  3

PICK-3: 0  9   3

PICK-4: 7  3   7   0

ENCORE: 9908512

DAILY KENO
4,  5,  7, 10, 14, 15, 20, 22, 29, 31,
32, 36, 39, 40, 42, 46, 54, 58, 59, 67.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

CURLING

FREEDOM

LACROSSE

PRAIRIES

TOBOGGAN

WINTER

© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716

Related Links

www.olg.ca

Organization Profile

OLG Winners

You just read:

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS

News provided by

OLG Winners

Aug 07, 2019, 23:49 ET