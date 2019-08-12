Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS
Aug 12, 2019, 23:31 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -
Monday 12/08/2019
Daily Grand Regular Draw
09, 17, 36, 44, 49 Grand No 02
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: Q-H, 3-C, 3-D, 6-S, J-C.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGADICE LOTTO:
2, 3, 10, 19, 35 & 38 Bonus 24.
PICK-2: 3 5
PICK-3: 8 8 0
PICK-4: 8 6 4 7
ENCORE: 2530038
DAILY KENO
3, 4, 8, 14, 15, 24, 27, 29, 30, 37,
38, 39, 40, 43, 47, 54, 56, 57, 59, 65.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 1 1
PICK-3: 0 0 7
PICK-4: 8 9 4 2
ENCORE: 7787254
DAILY KENO
3, 4, 6, 7, 11, 14, 15, 17, 18, 26,
34, 37, 43, 45, 49, 52, 55, 57, 60, 64.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
CANOE
|
CHIPMUNK
|
DEER
|
DONUTS
|
SKATES
|
WINTER
© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716
Share this article