Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS

Aug 12, 2019, 23:31 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -

Monday 12/08/2019

Daily Grand Regular Draw
09, 17, 36, 44, 49 Grand No 02

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: Q-H, 3-C, 3-D, 6-S, J-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
2, 3, 10, 19, 35 & 38 Bonus 24.

PICK-2: 3 5

PICK-3: 8 8 0

PICK-4: 8 6 4 7

ENCORE: 2530038

DAILY KENO
3,  4,  8, 14, 15, 24, 27, 29, 30, 37,
38, 39, 40, 43, 47, 54, 56, 57, 59, 65.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2:  1   1

PICK-3:  0   0   7

PICK-4:  8   9   4   2

ENCORE: 7787254

DAILY KENO
3,  4,  6,  7, 11, 14, 15, 17, 18, 26,
34, 37, 43, 45, 49, 52, 55, 57, 60, 64.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS

CANOE

CHIPMUNK

DEER

DONUTS

SKATES

WINTER

© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

Aug 12, 2019, 23:31 ET