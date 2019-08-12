Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -

Monday 12/08/2019

Daily Grand Regular Draw

09, 17, 36, 44, 49 Grand No 02

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: Q-H, 3-C, 3-D, 6-S, J-C.

Legend: C = CLUB, H = HEART, S = SPADE, D = DIAMOND

J = JACK, Q = QUEEN, K = KING, A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:

2, 3, 10, 19, 35 & 38 Bonus 24.



PICK-2: 3 5



PICK-3: 8 8 0



PICK-4: 8 6 4 7



ENCORE: 2530038



DAILY KENO

3, 4, 8, 14, 15, 24, 27, 29, 30, 37,

38, 39, 40, 43, 47, 54, 56, 57, 59, 65.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 1 1



PICK-3: 0 0 7



PICK-4: 8 9 4 2



ENCORE: 7787254



DAILY KENO

3, 4, 6, 7, 11, 14, 15, 17, 18, 26,

34, 37, 43, 45, 49, 52, 55, 57, 60, 64.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS CANOE CHIPMUNK DEER DONUTS SKATES WINTER

© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

