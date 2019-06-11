Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS
Jun 11, 2019, 00:02 ET
TORONTO, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ -
Monday 10/06/2019
Daily Grand Regular Draw
17, 18, 31, 35, 48 Grand No 06
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 7-C, 9-H, 10-H, Q-S, 2-C.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
1, 18, 27, 31, 36 & 38 Bonus 23.
PICK-2: 3 9
PICK-3: 0 8 2
PICK-4: 3 6 3 1
ENCORE: 7187958
DAILY KENO
3, 6, 10, 11, 16, 26, 27, 28, 29, 31,
42, 46, 47, 48, 50, 53, 54, 61, 63, 69.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 9 1
PICK-3: 1 5 7
PICK-4: 7 0 7 5
ENCORE: 3081309
DAILY KENO
2, 6, 9, 11, 13, 22, 23, 33, 38, 41,
45, 49, 51, 52, 56, 59, 62, 64, 65, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
CURLING
|
DONUTS
|
FOREST
|
HOCKEY
|
MOOSE
|
POUTINE
