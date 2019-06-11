Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS

News provided by

OLG Winners

Jun 11, 2019, 00:02 ET

TORONTO, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ -

Monday 10/06/2019

Daily Grand Regular Draw
17, 18, 31, 35, 48 Grand No 06

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 7-C, 9-H, 10-H, Q-S, 2-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
1, 18, 27, 31, 36 & 38 Bonus 23.

PICK-2: 3 9

PICK-3: 0 8 2

PICK-4: 3 6 3 1

ENCORE: 7187958

DAILY KENO
3,  6, 10, 11, 16, 26, 27, 28, 29, 31,
42, 46, 47, 48, 50, 53, 54, 61, 63, 69.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2:  9   1

PICK-3:  1   5   7

PICK-4:  7   0   7   5

ENCORE: 3081309

DAILY KENO
2,  6,  9, 11, 13, 22, 23, 33, 38, 41,
45, 49, 51, 52, 56, 59, 62, 64, 65, 70.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS

CURLING

DONUTS

FOREST

HOCKEY

MOOSE

POUTINE

© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716

Related Links

www.olg.ca

Organization Profile

OLG Winners

You just read:

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS

News provided by

OLG Winners

Jun 11, 2019, 00:02 ET