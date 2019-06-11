Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS

TORONTO, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ -

Monday 10/06/2019

Daily Grand Regular Draw

17, 18, 31, 35, 48 Grand No 06

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 7-C, 9-H, 10-H, Q-S, 2-C.

Legend: C = CLUB, H = HEART, S = SPADE, D = DIAMOND

J = JACK, Q = QUEEN, K = KING, A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO

1, 18, 27, 31, 36 & 38 Bonus 23.

PICK-2: 3 9

PICK-3: 0 8 2



PICK-4: 3 6 3 1

ENCORE: 7187958

DAILY KENO

3, 6, 10, 11, 16, 26, 27, 28, 29, 31,

42, 46, 47, 48, 50, 53, 54, 61, 63, 69.



MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 9 1

PICK-3: 1 5 7



PICK-4: 7 0 7 5

ENCORE: 3081309

DAILY KENO

2, 6, 9, 11, 13, 22, 23, 33, 38, 41,

45, 49, 51, 52, 56, 59, 62, 64, 65, 70.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS CURLING DONUTS FOREST HOCKEY MOOSE POUTINE

© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

