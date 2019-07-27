Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS Français

Friday 26/07/2019

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $60 million

LottoMax MAIN Draw

11, 15, 17, 20, 24, 25 & 50 Bonus 30

MAXMILLION:

03, 04, 07, 12, 39, 40 & 43
05, 06, 14, 28, 39, 41 & 50
06, 09, 15, 30, 39, 41 & 50
08, 09, 11, 18, 33, 41 & 46
10, 21, 22, 27, 29, 40 & 50
18, 22, 26, 29, 31, 41 & 48

