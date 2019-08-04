Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS Français
Aug 04, 2019, 00:04 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2019 /CNW/ -
Saturday 03/08/2019
ONTARIO 49
7, 9, 10, 11, 14 & 22. Bonus 31.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $250,000
8, 13, 17, 33, 34 & 40. Bonus 7.
Early Bird: 18, 25, 28 & 33.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: K-H, K-S, J-D, 9-S, 5-C.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
7, 10, 17, 18, 34 & 35 Bonus 2.
PICK-2: 2 0
PICK-3: 6 8 5
PICK-4: 8 1 6 2
ENCORE: 4191950
DAILY KENO
1, 2, 8, 11, 15, 23, 29, 37, 40, 41,
42, 44, 45, 47, 48, 53, 58, 60, 64, 65.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 6 7
PICK-3: 6 6 6
PICK-4: 7 5 2 5
ENCORE: 1697285
DAILY KENO
6, 13, 16, 20, 23, 25, 35, 38, 40, 41,
44, 47, 48, 51, 55, 56, 57, 58, 60, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
|
DEER
|
DONUTS
|
INUKSHUK
|
PINE
|
SKATES
|
TOQUE
© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
