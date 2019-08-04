Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS Français

OLG Winners

Aug 04, 2019, 00:04 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2019 /CNW/ -

Saturday 03/08/2019

ONTARIO 49
7, 9, 10, 11, 14 & 22. Bonus 31.

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $250,000
8, 13, 17, 33, 34 & 40. Bonus 7.

Early Bird: 18, 25, 28 & 33.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: K-H, K-S, J-D, 9-S, 5-C.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
7, 10, 17, 18, 34 & 35 Bonus 2.

PICK-2: 2 0

PICK-3: 6 8 5

PICK-4: 8 1 6 2

ENCORE: 4191950

DAILY KENO

1,  2,  8, 11, 15, 23, 29, 37, 40, 41,
42, 44, 45, 47, 48, 53, 58, 60, 64, 65.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 6   7

PICK-3: 6   6   6

PICK-4: 7   5   2   5

ENCORE: 1697285

DAILY KENO
6, 13, 16, 20, 23, 25, 35, 38, 40, 41,
44, 47, 48, 51, 55, 56, 57, 58, 60, 70.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS

DEER

DONUTS

INUKSHUK

PINE

SKATES

TOQUE

© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716

Aug 04, 2019, 00:04 ET

