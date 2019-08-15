Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS Français

News provided by

OLG Winners

Aug 15, 2019, 00:26 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ -

Wednesday 14/08/2019

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $7 million

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
09, 14, 18, 31, 32 & 41. Bonus 38.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
71266026-01

ONTARIO 49
9, 12, 14, 25, 36 & 48. Bonus 37.

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 6-C, 3-C, 4-C, 9-S, 9-D.

Legend:

C = CLUB,
J = JACK,

H = HEART,
Q = QUEEN,

S = SPADE,
K = KING,

D = DIAMOND
A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:
9, 11, 18, 19, 27 & 33  Bonus 4.

PICK-2: 6 3

PICK-3: 2 7 7

PICK-4: 1 0 5 8

ENCORE: 2496908

DAILY KENO 
4,  5,  7,  8, 14, 19, 26, 30, 32, 37,
44, 45, 50, 54, 56, 57, 61, 62, 67, 68.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2:  5   6

PICK-3:  8   0   4

PICK-4:  2   9   1   5

ENCORE: 6086738

DAILY KENO
1,  2, 10, 11, 15, 20, 23, 24, 29, 33,
37, 38, 39, 40, 42, 45, 47, 48, 51, 57.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS

CEDAR

CHIPMUNK

LUMBERJACK

PRAIRIES

SNOW

SYRUP

© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716

Related Links

www.olg.ca

Organization Profile

OLG Winners

You just read:

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS

News provided by

OLG Winners

Aug 15, 2019, 00:26 ET