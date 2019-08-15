Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ -



Wednesday 14/08/2019

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $7 million

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw

09, 14, 18, 31, 32 & 41. Bonus 38.

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize

71266026-01

ONTARIO 49

9, 12, 14, 25, 36 & 48. Bonus 37.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 6-C, 3-C, 4-C, 9-S, 9-D.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

J = JACK, H = HEART,

Q = QUEEN, S = SPADE,

K = KING, D = DIAMOND

A = ACE

MEGADICE LOTTO:

9, 11, 18, 19, 27 & 33 Bonus 4.

PICK-2: 6 3

PICK-3: 2 7 7

PICK-4: 1 0 5 8

ENCORE: 2496908

DAILY KENO

4, 5, 7, 8, 14, 19, 26, 30, 32, 37,

44, 45, 50, 54, 56, 57, 61, 62, 67, 68.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 5 6

PICK-3: 8 0 4

PICK-4: 2 9 1 5

ENCORE: 6086738

DAILY KENO

1, 2, 10, 11, 15, 20, 23, 24, 29, 33,

37, 38, 39, 40, 42, 45, 47, 48, 51, 57.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS CEDAR CHIPMUNK LUMBERJACK PRAIRIES SNOW SYRUP

