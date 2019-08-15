Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS Français
Aug 15, 2019, 00:26 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ -
Wednesday 14/08/2019
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $7 million
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
09, 14, 18, 31, 32 & 41. Bonus 38.
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
71266026-01
ONTARIO 49
9, 12, 14, 25, 36 & 48. Bonus 37.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 6-C, 3-C, 4-C, 9-S, 9-D.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
9, 11, 18, 19, 27 & 33 Bonus 4.
PICK-2: 6 3
PICK-3: 2 7 7
PICK-4: 1 0 5 8
ENCORE: 2496908
DAILY KENO
4, 5, 7, 8, 14, 19, 26, 30, 32, 37,
44, 45, 50, 54, 56, 57, 61, 62, 67, 68.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 5 6
PICK-3: 8 0 4
PICK-4: 2 9 1 5
ENCORE: 6086738
DAILY KENO
1, 2, 10, 11, 15, 20, 23, 24, 29, 33,
37, 38, 39, 40, 42, 45, 47, 48, 51, 57.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
CEDAR
|
CHIPMUNK
|
LUMBERJACK
|
PRAIRIES
|
SNOW
|
SYRUP
© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716
