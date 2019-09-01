Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS Français

News provided by

OLG Winners

Sep 01, 2019, 00:50 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2019 /CNW/ -

Saturday 31/08/2019

LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $9 millions

Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
02, 21, 22, 24, 48 & 49 Bonus 23

LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
55059987-02

ONTARIO 49
1, 6, 16, 20, 27 & 41.  Bonus 49.

LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $250,000
4, 11, 20, 31, 39 & 40. Bonus 35.

Early Bird: 25, 31, 43 & 44.

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 5-C, 8-C, J-H, K-C, J-S.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
3, 5, 10, 16, 22 & 31 Bonus 4.

PICK-2: 9 8

PICK-3: 8 0 7

PICK-4: 8 5 0 9

ENCORE: 0286347

DAILY KENO
3,  4,  6,  8, 15, 19, 20, 24, 28, 30,
34, 42, 45, 47, 50, 52, 59, 60, 61, 69.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 9 3

PICK-3: 4 1 3

PICK-4: 8 0 2 5

ENCORE: 5093004

DAILY KENO
4, 9, 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 23, 41,
44, 45, 48, 56, 58, 60, 63, 66, 68, 69.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 

CANADIAN THINGS

CHIPMUNK

FOREST

LUMBERJACK

MOOSE

PINE

WINTER

© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716

Related Links

www.olg.ca

Organization Profile

OLG Winners

You just read:

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS

News provided by

OLG Winners

Sep 01, 2019, 00:50 ET