Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS
Sep 01, 2019, 00:50 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2019 /CNW/ -
Saturday 31/08/2019
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $9 millions
Lotto 649 MAIN Draw
02, 21, 22, 24, 48 & 49 Bonus 23
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
55059987-02
ONTARIO 49
1, 6, 16, 20, 27 & 41. Bonus 49.
LOTTARIO estimated jackpot $250,000
4, 11, 20, 31, 39 & 40. Bonus 35.
Early Bird: 25, 31, 43 & 44.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 5-C, 8-C, J-H, K-C, J-S.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
3, 5, 10, 16, 22 & 31 Bonus 4.
PICK-2: 9 8
PICK-3: 8 0 7
PICK-4: 8 5 0 9
ENCORE: 0286347
DAILY KENO
3, 4, 6, 8, 15, 19, 20, 24, 28, 30,
34, 42, 45, 47, 50, 52, 59, 60, 61, 69.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 9 3
PICK-3: 4 1 3
PICK-4: 8 0 2 5
ENCORE: 5093004
DAILY KENO
4, 9, 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 23, 41,
44, 45, 48, 56, 58, 60, 63, 66, 68, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
CANADIAN THINGS
|
CHIPMUNK
|
FOREST
|
LUMBERJACK
|
MOOSE
|
PINE
|
WINTER
© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716
