Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ -

Thursday 08/08/2019

Daily Grand Regular Draw

24, 25, 36, 39, 41 Grand No 06

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 10-H, 2-S, 4-D, 8-C, Q-H.

Legend: C = CLUB, H = HEART, S = SPADE, D = DIAMOND

J = JACK, Q = QUEEN, K = KING, A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO

2, 17, 21, 22, 25 & 38 Bonus 34.

PICK-2: 6 3

PICK-3: 2 1 1

PICK-4: 8 5 8 9

ENCORE: 2879414

DAILY KENO

7, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 28, 29, 30, 32,

37, 41, 45, 51, 52, 56, 57, 58, 63, 70.



MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 1 9

PICK-3: 8 7 5

PICK-4: 3 8 2 1

ENCORE: 0122315

DAILY KENO

2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 12, 14, 16, 18, 24,

25, 29, 32, 33, 43, 49, 50, 51, 59, 62.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS CHIPMUNK FOREST POUTINE SALMON SKIING WINTER

© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716

