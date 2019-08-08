Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS

Aug 08, 2019, 23:57 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ -

Thursday 08/08/2019

Daily Grand Regular Draw
24, 25, 36, 39, 41 Grand No 06

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 10-H, 2-S, 4-D, 8-C, Q-H.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
2, 17, 21, 22, 25 & 38 Bonus 34.

PICK-2: 6 3

PICK-3: 2 1 1

PICK-4: 8 5 8 9

ENCORE: 2879414

DAILY KENO
7, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 28, 29, 30, 32,
37, 41, 45, 51, 52, 56, 57, 58, 63, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 1 9

PICK-3: 8 7 5

PICK-4: 3 8 2 1

ENCORE: 0122315

DAILY KENO
2,  3,  4,  8,  9, 12, 14, 16, 18, 24,
25, 29, 32, 33, 43, 49, 50, 51, 59, 62.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS

CHIPMUNK

FOREST

POUTINE

SALMON

SKIING

WINTER

© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS

Aug 08, 2019, 23:57 ET