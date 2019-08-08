Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS
Aug 08, 2019, 23:57 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ -
Thursday 08/08/2019
Daily Grand Regular Draw
24, 25, 36, 39, 41 Grand No 06
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 10-H, 2-S, 4-D, 8-C, Q-H.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
2, 17, 21, 22, 25 & 38 Bonus 34.
PICK-2: 6 3
PICK-3: 2 1 1
PICK-4: 8 5 8 9
ENCORE: 2879414
DAILY KENO
7, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 28, 29, 30, 32,
37, 41, 45, 51, 52, 56, 57, 58, 63, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 1 9
PICK-3: 8 7 5
PICK-4: 3 8 2 1
ENCORE: 0122315
DAILY KENO
2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 12, 14, 16, 18, 24,
25, 29, 32, 33, 43, 49, 50, 51, 59, 62.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
CHIPMUNK
|
FOREST
|
POUTINE
|
SALMON
|
SKIING
|
WINTER
