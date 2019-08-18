Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2019 /CNW/ -

Sunday 18/08/2019

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 2-D, 5-D, Q-H, J-D, Q-D.

Legend: C = CLUB, H = HEART, S = SPADE, D = DIAMOND

J = JACK, Q = QUEEN, K = KING, A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO

1, 5, 9, 12, 14 & 20 Bonus 13.

PICK-2: 3 4

PICK-3: 0 8 7

PICK-4: 8 7 4 4

ENCORE: 5509903

DAILY KENO

1, 6, 9, 13, 19, 20, 25, 31, 33, 36,

38, 46, 47, 49, 50, 61, 62, 63, 66, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 5 5

PICK-3: 9 5 4

PICK-4: 9 3 3 3

ENCORE: 5072861

DAILY KENO

9, 11, 12, 18, 19, 20, 26, 27, 39, 40,

41, 48, 49, 54, 57, 58, 60, 63, 65, 66.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS BEAVER DONUTS FREEDOM PINE SCARF TOQUE

© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716

Related Links

www.olg.ca

