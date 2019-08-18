Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS
Aug 18, 2019, 23:29 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2019 /CNW/ -
Sunday 18/08/2019
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 2-D, 5-D, Q-H, J-D, Q-D.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
1, 5, 9, 12, 14 & 20 Bonus 13.
PICK-2: 3 4
PICK-3: 0 8 7
PICK-4: 8 7 4 4
ENCORE: 5509903
DAILY KENO
1, 6, 9, 13, 19, 20, 25, 31, 33, 36,
38, 46, 47, 49, 50, 61, 62, 63, 66, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 5 5
PICK-3: 9 5 4
PICK-4: 9 3 3 3
ENCORE: 5072861
DAILY KENO
9, 11, 12, 18, 19, 20, 26, 27, 39, 40,
41, 48, 49, 54, 57, 58, 60, 63, 65, 66.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
BEAVER
|
DONUTS
|
FREEDOM
|
PINE
|
SCARF
|
TOQUE
