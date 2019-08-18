Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS

Sunday 18/08/2019

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 2-D, 5-D, Q-H, J-D, Q-D.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
1, 5, 9, 12, 14 & 20 Bonus 13.

PICK-2: 3  4

PICK-3: 0  8   7

PICK-4: 8  7   4   4

ENCORE: 5509903

DAILY KENO
1,  6,  9, 13, 19, 20, 25, 31, 33, 36,
38, 46, 47, 49, 50, 61, 62, 63, 66, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 5 5

PICK-3: 9 5 4

PICK-4: 9 3 3 3

ENCORE: 5072861

DAILY KENO
9, 11, 12, 18, 19, 20, 26, 27, 39, 40,
41, 48, 49, 54, 57, 58, 60, 63, 65, 66.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS

BEAVER

DONUTS

FREEDOM

PINE

SCARF

TOQUE

