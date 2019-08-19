Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS
Aug 19, 2019, 23:53 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ -
Monday 19/08/2019
Daily Grand Regular Draw
11, 14, 21, 41, 42 Grand No 03
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: Q-D, 9-C, A-S, K-S, K-H.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
4, 12, 14, 15, 19 & 37 Bonus 34
PICK-2: 7 8
PICK-3: 9 6 5
PICK-4: 5 2 1 8
ENCORE: 6891752
DAILY KENO
1, 2, 4, 5, 8, 9, 11, 26, 27, 36,
37, 43, 47, 50, 51, 53, 56, 60, 64, 65.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 2 9
PICK-3: 6 1 8
PICK-4: 4 1 7 9
ENCORE: 4801585
DAILY KENO
1, 5, 7, 16, 20, 22, 26, 31, 33, 40,
45, 48, 50, 55, 58, 59, 61, 64, 67, 70.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
BACON
|
BEARS
|
BEAVER
|
HOCKEY
|
SNOW
|
TOQUE
