Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS

Monday 19/08/2019

Daily Grand Regular Draw

11, 14, 21, 41, 42 Grand No 03

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: Q-D, 9-C, A-S, K-S, K-H.

Legend: C = CLUB, H = HEART, S = SPADE, D = DIAMOND

J = JACK, Q = QUEEN, K = KING, A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO



4, 12, 14, 15, 19 & 37 Bonus 34

PICK-2: 7 8

PICK-3: 9 6 5

PICK-4: 5 2 1 8

ENCORE: 6891752

DAILY KENO

1, 2, 4, 5, 8, 9, 11, 26, 27, 36,

37, 43, 47, 50, 51, 53, 56, 60, 64, 65.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 2 9

PICK-3: 6 1 8

PICK-4: 4 1 7 9

ENCORE: 4801585

DAILY KENO

1, 5, 7, 16, 20, 22, 26, 31, 33, 40,

45, 48, 50, 55, 58, 59, 61, 64, 67, 70.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS BACON BEARS BEAVER HOCKEY SNOW TOQUE

