Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS

News provided by

OLG Winners

Aug 19, 2019, 23:53 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ -

Monday 19/08/2019

Daily Grand Regular Draw
11, 14, 21, 41, 42 Grand No 03

POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: Q-D, 9-C, A-S, K-S, K-H.

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO

4, 12, 14, 15, 19 & 37 Bonus 34

PICK-2: 7  8

PICK-3: 9  6   5

PICK-4: 5  2   1   8

ENCORE: 6891752

DAILY KENO
1,  2,  4,  5,  8,  9, 11, 26, 27, 36,
37, 43, 47, 50, 51, 53, 56, 60, 64, 65.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2:  2   9

PICK-3:  6   1   8

PICK-4:  4   1   7   9

ENCORE: 4801585

DAILY KENO
1,  5,  7, 16, 20, 22, 26, 31, 33, 40,
45, 48, 50, 55, 58, 59, 61, 64, 67, 70.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS

BACON

BEARS

BEAVER

HOCKEY

SNOW

TOQUE

© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716

Related Links

www.olg.ca

Organization Profile

OLG Winners

You just read:

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS

News provided by

OLG Winners

Aug 19, 2019, 23:53 ET