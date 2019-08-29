Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS
Aug 29, 2019, 00:16 ET
Wednesday 28/08/2019
Wednesday 28/08/2019
ONTARIO 49
5, 8, 9, 16, 30 & 41. Bonus 37.
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 6-D, 6-S, J-C, J-S, A-S.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
MEGADICE LOTTO:
7, 8, 17, 22, 29 & 39 Bonus 34.
PICK-2: 8 5
PICK-3: 9 2 9
PICK-4: 7 8 4 5
ENCORE: 1115501
DAILY KENO
2, 8, 10, 15, 18, 19, 24, 25, 34, 38,
42, 44, 49, 52, 53, 55, 57, 67, 68, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 5 0
PICK-3: 0 3 9
PICK-4: 7 9 6 3
ENCORE: 9848778
DAILY KENO
1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 10, 14, 16, 20, 29,
31, 34, 39, 42, 46, 56, 58, 61, 65, 66.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
BACON
|
COTTAGE
|
MOUNTAINS
|
SKATES
|
SNOWMOBILE
|
WINTER
© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc.
