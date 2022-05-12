Ontario Leaders Debate to Be Televised Across the Province

Debate takes place May 16, 2022

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario's leading broadcasters will collectively produce and televise the Ontario Leaders Debate on May 16, leading up to June's provincial election.

The live debate will air on television on CBC, CHCH, CITY TV, CPAC, CTV, Global and TVO. It will also be simulcast on various radio stations in the province and can be streamed online.

The broadcast is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 16th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the TVO Broadcast Centre in midtown Toronto. It will be moderated by journalists Steve Paikin and Althia Raj.

The debate is open to all major party leaders running candidates in all Ontario ridings that currently have an elected MPP sitting in the provincial legislature. The leader of the Liberal Party of Ontario, the leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party, the leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party, and the leader of the Green Party of Ontario have all been invited to participate.

Questions posed during the discussion will come from the two moderators (curated by a wider group of journalists working for members of the broadcast partnership), as well as input sourced from Ontario voters. There will also be an opportunity for candidates to ask questions of each other.

For further information, questions can be referred to Mackay Taggart, Ontario Regional Director of News, Global News and member of the broadcast partnership organizing committee. [email protected].

SOURCE Ontario Provincial Leaders Debate Broadcast Partnership