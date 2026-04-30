Ontario invests $8 million to strengthen intellectual property protection at postsecondary institutions

TORONTO, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Innovators across Ontario will have stronger pathways to turn homegrown discoveries into market‑ready solutions, following an investment of up to $8 million from Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON). The new funding brings IPON's total postsecondary investment to more than $17.5 million and expands access to intellectual property (IP) services at colleges, universities, and research institutions throughout the province.

"Developing made-in-Ontario technologies and bringing them to market quickly has never been more important," said Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario. "With this new investment, we're making sure that Ontario's innovators have the support they need to realize their potential and build the technologies of the future, as we continue delivering on our plan to protect Ontario."

Building on a successful pilot that supported the protection of more than 770 Ontario-made IP assets at postsecondary institutions, the expansion will provide researchers, students, and entrepreneurs with greater access to IP funding, training, and expertise to help more innovators commercialize their ideas, strengthen local communities, and drive economic growth.

The expanded support:

Co-invests in research-driven IP at postsecondary and research institutions , covering up to 80 per cent of eligible costs.

, covering up to 80 per cent of eligible costs. Expands IP education at colleges, universities, and research institutions.

Introduces an Innovation Fellowship pilot program , offering three months of financial support for Ontario-based student entrepreneurs to advance commercially viable innovations, paired with entrepreneurship training and IP education.

, offering three months of financial support for Ontario-based student entrepreneurs to advance commercially viable innovations, paired with entrepreneurship training and IP education. Augments Ontario's current technology transfer and commercialization resources and capabilities.

IPON funding for research-driven IP is now available to all of Ontario's publicly assisted colleges, universities, and research institutions. Eligible institutions may now register to participate.

In addition, 10 institutions have been selected by IPON to administer the first year of its new Innovation Fellowship program:

McMaster University

Queen's University

Toronto Metropolitan University

University of Ontario Institute of Technology

University of Ottawa

University of Toronto

University of Waterloo

University of Windsor

Western University

York University

"Now more than ever, it is imperative that Ontario continues to protect our homegrown innovation, transforming ideas into solutions that strengthen our economy," said Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security. "Through this investment into IPON, our government is safeguarding our epicentres of discovery, our postsecondary institutions, to ensure Ontario continues to benefit first and foremost from research developed in our own backyard."

Premier Ford announced IPON's expanded support at IPx 2026, the agency's annual IP summit that convened Ontario innovators, policymakers, postsecondary institutions, industry experts, and ecosystem leaders to discuss strengthening provincial innovation during changing times.

Institutions interested in accessing IPON's IP support are encouraged to visit ip-ontario.ca/postsecondary-support.

IPON currently supports more than 1,400 innovative Ontario-based businesses with IP funding, education, and services. Since launching in 2022, IPON has helped to protect over 3,000 homegrown IP assets and has educated more than 1,000 innovators on IP.

To learn more about IP and IPON, visit ip-ontario.ca.

About Intellectual Property Ontario:

Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) is a provincial agency that serves as Ontario's leading resource for intellectual property (IP) expertise. IPON provides IP education, funding and services to help innovative researchers and companies maximize the value of their IP, strengthen their capacity to grow and compete in the global market, and advance the province's economic growth.

SOURCE Intellectual Property Ontario

Media Contact: Laura Bunn, Manager, Communications, Intellectual Property Ontario, [email protected]