Ontario Hospitals Support Canada's Plan for Economic Growth and Resilience

TORONTO, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Anthony Dale, President and CEO of the Ontario Hospital Association issued the following statement supporting Canada's Plan for Economic Growth and Resilience:

"The Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) welcomes the Government of Canada's Spring Economic Update and its focus on strengthening long-term growth, innovation, and national resilience.

Canada's universal health care system is a global asset. It underpins our national reputation, supports workforce participation, and makes this country an attractive place to live, work, and invest. Strong hospitals are essential public infrastructure for a resilient, competitive economy.

While the Spring Economic Update provides some near‑term stability, hospitals are operating in an environment of growing uncertainty. Capacity pressures continue to intensify across the system, and the planned slowing of the Canada Health Transfer creates challenges for longer-term planning by hospitals and provinces. This uncertainty persists even as governments acknowledge the need for expanded capacity and new infrastructure -- investments that will require sustainable operating funding to deliver care to patients.

As Canada competes for global talent, capital and supply chains, ensuring access to timely, high-quality health care is essential. An aging population and rising chronic disease -- particularly among working age Canadians -- are already placing pressure on the health system and constraining economic capacity. Investing in hospitals supports productivity, innovation, and long-term economic growth.

Hospitals are also where health research delivers real-world impact. They are the front line of innovation -- where discovery is translated into improved care, emergency preparedness, and systemwide resilience. Integrating hospitals into federal research and innovation initiatives accelerates progress from research to application, delivering measurable benefits for patients and the economy.

The OHA welcomes the Government of Canada's launch of the Build Communities Strong Fund to revitalize local infrastructure. These investments will strengthen community and public infrastructure in partnership with provinces and territories. Ensuring hospitals are fully included in these investments will maximize returns, support talent retention, and strengthen Canada's competitiveness.

The OHA also welcomes the focus on improving productivity and advancing innovation through their forthcoming AI Strategy. Hospitals play a critical role in translating new technologies and approaches into real‑world improvements in care delivery and system performance, helping maximize economic, and social returns on public investment.

As the government advances its Defence Industrial Strategy, the OHA underscores that health system readiness is an important pillar of national resilience. Hospitals are central to that readiness -- supporting emergency response, evidence‑based care, and the capacity to respond effectively in times of crisis and stability alike.

The OHA supports the creation of Canada's first sovereign wealth fund, the Canada Strong Fund, which presents an important opportunity to invest alongside the private sector in nation building projects. Hospitals are essential infrastructure that underpin productivity, workforce participation and Canada's economic sovereignty and strength.

Looking ahead, Ontario hospitals will require continued collaboration, thoughtful planning, and strengthened investment to prepare effectively for the future. Over the longer term, greater federal engagement could help ease pressure on hospitals and the province. Continued collaboration between the federal and provincial governments on the Canada Health Transfer -- particularly through consideration of capacity pressures and the operating costs that accompany new infrastructure -- would support greater predictability and stability for the health care system Canadians rely on.

Ontario's hospitals look forward to working with the Government of Canada and partners across the health and research ecosystem to strengthen innovation, advance medical readiness, and support long-term national prosperity."

Ontario Hospital Association

Established in 1924, the OHA serves as the voice of the province's public hospitals, supporting them through advocacy, knowledge translation and member engagement, labour relations, and data and analytics with the goal of helping hospitals build a better health system. The OHA is also attuned to the broader strategic questions facing the future of the province's health care system and we work to ensure Ontario's hospitals have a voice in shaping this longer-term vision.

SOURCE Ontario Hospital Association

For more information, please contact: Chantalle Aubertin, Media and Public Affairs Advisor, Ontario Hospital Association, [email protected]