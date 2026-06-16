Ontario Home Insurance Premiums Rise 6.2% Year-Over-Year: Rates.ca Home Insuramap Report

System backup and wind/hail put pressure on premiums as northern Ontario cities see the highest costs

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Ontario home insurance premiums climbed 6.2% year-over-year in 2026 to $2,235, driven primarily by system backup (overwhelmed sewers, sump pumps or septic tanks), wind/hail damage and rebuild costs, according to the latest Rates.ca Home Insuramap report.

The report draws on Rates.ca's proprietary quoter data to measure estimated average premiums across Ontario cities and towns. An interactive map powered by data from a leading global insurance analytics provider displays peril risk scores across five categories at the neighbourhood and individual address level across 517 Forward Sortation Areas (FSAs – the first three characters of a postal code).

"The biggest drivers of home insurance premium increases in Ontario are system backup and wind and hail damage. Neighbourhoods where multiple risks overlap often see premiums well above the provincial average. Every homeowner -- or prospective homeowner -- should understand their local risks so they can make informed decisions about their coverage, mitigating risk and protecting their homes."

--David Mayer, Director of Insurance and Underwriting, Rates.ca

Key Findings

Cochrane topped the list of Ontario's most expensive cities for home insurance, at $3,322 per year, 48.6% above the Ontario average and up 16.3% year-over-year. The top 10 most expensive cities are all in northern parts of the province, with premiums ranging from 35.9% to 48.6% above average.

at $3,322 per year, 48.6% above the Ontario average and up 16.3% year-over-year. The top 10 most expensive cities are all in northern parts of the province, with premiums ranging from 35.9% to 48.6% above average. Southern Ontario cities continue to dominate the least expensive list, with Newmarket, Concord, Woodbridge, Guelph, Whitchurch-Stouffville, Maple, Stratford, Waterdown, Burlington and Aurora all coming in well below the provincial average.

with Newmarket, Concord, Woodbridge, Guelph, Whitchurch-Stouffville, Maple, Stratford, Waterdown, Burlington and Aurora all coming in well below the provincial average. Wind/hail and system backup are two of the most widespread weather-related risks in Ontario, with high wind/hail risk affecting 35.4% of FSAs and system backup risk affecting 32.5%.

with high wind/hail risk affecting 35.4% of FSAs and system backup risk affecting 32.5%. The two risks show up differently across the province. Wind/hail risk is spread more evenly across Ontario, while system backup risk is concentrated in older urban cores, with 50% of flagged FSAs, located in the GTHA.

Wind/hail risk is spread more evenly across Ontario, while system backup risk is concentrated in older urban cores, with 50% of flagged FSAs, located in the GTHA. Some neighbourhoods face overlapping exposure, with 7% of Ontario FSAs facing both high wind/hail and system backup risk, creating added vulnerability for homeowners.

with 7% of Ontario FSAs facing both high wind/hail and system backup risk, creating added vulnerability for homeowners. A high crime/theft risk score does not necessarily mean higher home insurance premiums. More than half of Ontario's FSAs score high on crime risk, but the report notes this does not automatically translate into higher premiums. Crime in this context is based on the value of stolen goods and excludes other types of crime, such as assault, arson, etc.

Top 10 Most Expensive Cities for Home Insurance in Ontario (2026)

Rank City 2026 Premium 2025 Premium YoY Change % vs. ON

Avg. 1 Cochrane $3,322 $2,855 +16.3 % +48.6 % 2 Fort Frances $3,287 $2,998 +9.6 % +47.1 % 3 South Porcupine

$3,262 $2,871 +13.6 % +46.0 % 4 Minaki $3,216 $2,967 +8.4 % +43.9 % 5 Emo $3,111 $2,872 +8.3 % +39.2 % 6 Chelmsford $3,109 $2,795 +11.2 % +39.1 % 7 Beardmore $3,104 $2,708 +14.6 % +38.9 % 8 Kapuskasing $3,085 $2,783 +10.9 % +38.0 % 9 Iroquois Falls $3,085 $2,744 +12.4 % +38.0 % 10 Garson $3,038 $2,675 +13.6 % +35.9 %

Top 10 Least Expensive Cities for Home Insurance in Ontario (2026)

Rank City 2026 Premium 2025 Premium YoY Change % vs. ON

Avg. 1 Newmarket $1,709 $1,716 −0.4 % −23.5 % 2 Concord $1,769 $1,841 −3.9 % −20.9 % 3 Woodbridge $1,788 $1,812 −1.3 % −20.0 % 4 Guelph $1,808 $1,696 +6.6 % −19.1 % 5 Whitchurch-Stouffville $1,810 $1,885 −4.0 % −19.0 % 6 Maple $1,823 $1,838 −0.9 % −18.4 % 7 Stratford $1,824 $1,844 −1.1 % −18.4 % 8 Waterdown $1,842 $1,984 −7.1 % −17.6 % 9 Burlington $1,851 $1,820 +1.7 % −17.2 % 10 Aurora $1,851 $1,952 −5.2 % −17.2 %

About Home Insuramap

Rates.ca's Home Insuramap is an interactive online map that displays average home insurance premiums and risk levels in cities and towns across Ontario. Premiums and risk levels are ordered according to Forward Sortation Areas (FSAs) - the first three characters of a postal code. Estimated premiums are based on Rates.ca's proprietary quoter data as of May, 2026. Risk levels are based on proprietary data provided by a leading global insurance data, analytics, and technology provider.

The five perils tracked:

Flood: Exterior sources: Risk from heavy rainfall, snowmelt, or overflowing rivers

Risk from heavy rainfall, snowmelt, or overflowing rivers Flood: System Backup: Risk from backed-up sewers, sump pumps, or septic tanks

Risk from backed-up sewers, sump pumps, or septic tanks Wind/Hail: Risk from strong winds--such as those from storms, tornadoes and derechos--and hail

Risk from strong winds--such as those from storms, tornadoes and derechos--and hail Crime (Theft): Risk based on theft and the value of stolen goods; excludes other types of crime such as assault, arson, etc.

Risk based on theft and the value of stolen goods; excludes other types of crime such as assault, arson, etc. Wildfire: Risk of damage from wildfire and smoke

Methodology

Estimated premiums are based on the average of the lowest three quoted premiums, with maximum available coverage for water protection using a profile of a 40-year-old homeowner, continuously insured for at least 10 years, who lives in a 2,500 sq ft detached house built 40 years ago, with brick veneer, wood frame construction, natural gas heat, a 10-year-old roof, and home replacement costs of $500,000.

Year-over-year percentage changes are calculated based on our 2025 estimated premiums adjusted to align with quotes from a similar set of providers across our 2026 broker pool. City average premiums are calculated using FSA premiums within each city, weighted using the number of actual quotes from Rates.ca's websites in Q1 2026.

About Rates.ca

Rates.ca is Canada's leading insurance and financial services rate comparison platform. We provide seamless, digital-first user experiences that help Canadians make better insurance and money decisions because we believe saving money is a great habit.

A trusted name in the insurance and financial industry since 1999, Rates.ca is based in Toronto, Ontario and serves millions of Canadians annually.

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SOURCE Rates.ca Group Ltd.