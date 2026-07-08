Ontario Families Gain Free Catastrophic Injury Resource to Navigate Trauma, Rehabilitation and Recovery

Ontario families navigating catastrophic injury now have access to a free educational resource created from decades of experience helping families through trauma and recovery.

TORONTO, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Oatley Vigmond has launched the Catastrophic Injury Family Information Hub, a free online resource designed to help Ontario families navigate the overwhelming days and weeks following a catastrophic injury or sudden loss.

Informed by extensive experience supporting seriously injured individuals and their families, the Hub provides practical, plain-language guidance on trauma care, rehabilitation, long-term recovery planning, and Ontario accident benefits. The resource is available to all Ontario families at no cost and does not require an active legal case.

Catastrophic Injury Hub: What to do after a catastrophic injury Speed Speed

Every year, Ontario families find themselves navigating the aftermath of traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, severe orthopaedic injuries, and other life-altering injuries that require complex medical care, rehabilitation, and long-term support.

Families often find themselves making critical decisions while navigating intensive care units, hospital transfers, rehabilitation planning, insurance claims, and overwhelming uncertainty.

The Catastrophic Injury Family Information Hub was created to help reduce that uncertainty by providing reliable information families can access when they need it most.

"One phone call can change a family's life forever. In the hours and days that follow, people are suddenly expected to understand complex medical systems, rehabilitation options, insurance benefits, and difficult decisions, often while they are still in shock. We created this resource because families deserve a trusted place to find answers, understand what comes next, and feel less alone during an incredibly difficult time."

-- Adam Little, Managing Partner, Oatley Vigmond

Unlike many resources that focus on legal or insurance issues alone, the Catastrophic Family Information Hub is organized around the real questions families ask after a life-changing injury or loss. From understanding what happens in the ICU to preparing for rehabilitation and long-term recovery, the content is designed to support families through each stage of the journey.

The Hub includes guidance for families affected by traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, severe orthopaedic injuries, paediatric injuries, and wrongful death.

Topics covered in the Hub include:

The Hub reflects Oatley Vigmond's long-standing commitment to supporting families affected by catastrophic injuries across Ontario. The information reflects many of the questions, concerns, and challenges families have shared with the firm over the years while navigating recovery after serious injury. It was developed using insights gained from working alongside families, rehabilitation professionals, accident benefits specialists, healthcare providers, and other professionals involved in the recovery journey.

The resource is designed to complement the work of hospitals, rehabilitation teams, social workers, and community organizations by providing families with reliable information they can revisit throughout the recovery process.

All content is written in plain language for families rather than clinicians and is intended to be used as an educational resource that evolves with a family's needs over time.

Families, healthcare professionals, rehabilitation providers, and community organizations are encouraged to share the resource with anyone who may benefit from it.

The Catastrophic Injury Family Information Hub is available free of charge to all Ontario families at: https://oatleyvigmond.com/catastrophic-injury-family-support/

About Oatley Vigmond

Oatley Vigmond is an Ontario personal injury law firm dedicated exclusively to representing individuals and families who have been seriously injured or lost a loved one as a result of negligence. The firm has extensive experience in catastrophic injury litigation, including traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, paediatric injuries, accident benefits disputes, and wrongful death claims. Through advocacy, education, and community involvement, Oatley Vigmond is committed to helping injured individuals and their families navigate recovery and rebuild their lives after serious injury.

SOURCE Oatley Vigmond Personal Injury Lawyers

Media Contact: Nicole Brown, Director of Marketing and Communications, Oatley Vigmond Personal Injury Lawyers LLP, [email protected]