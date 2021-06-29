Ontario Contributes 880,000 Trees to Living Tribute

The HOH Tree Campaign pays tribute to veterans by planting a tree for each of the two million Canadians that have served in the Canadian Armed Forces. The HOH/Forests Ontario partnership reduces tree planting costs for eligible landowners living near Highway 401, from Windsor to Cornwall, to meet this goal.

"Our partnership with Forests Ontario and the 50 Million Tree Program has allowed us to take immense strides toward reaching our goal of supporting the planting of two million trees in total," said Mike Hurley, Executive Director the HOH Tree Campaign. "In just two years, we have gone from having less than 10% of our goal planted to just over 75%. But perhaps what is most meaningful is that many Canadians can now take great pride in knowing that they have a small piece of this sprawling living tribute in their own backyards."

Having rooted nearly 1.6 million trees and created over 700 hectares of new forest in total, the HOH Campaign is poised to be completed by the end of 2022.

"It's very exciting to see this partnership so close to its goal," said Rob Keen, Registered Professional Forester and CEO of Forests Ontario. "The HOH campaign is unique, as it enables Ontarians to protect their environment and improve their communities while paying tribute to our Canadian Heroes. We're honoured to be a part of this noble mission."

Forests Ontario, a non-profit charity, has facilitated the planting of more than 37 million trees across Canada since 2004.

As 2022 will be the last year of the HOH Campaign and final opportunity for landowners to participate, Hurley and Keen urge those who are interested in contributing to the living tribute next spring to reach out to either HOH or Forests Ontario now.

Along with enhancing the world's largest living tribute, the new forests planted along Highway 401 will provide wind and snow barriers, stabilize soil, absorb groundwater runoff, sequester carbon, and provide new habitats for wildlife. Planting forests to sequester carbon is one of the most effective methods to cool landscapes and mitigate the effects of climate change.

Property owners living within 30 kilometers of the 401 corridor between Windsor and Cornwall who are interested in planting trees in the spring of 2022 can visit www.forestsontario.ca or contact:

Nicole Baldwin, Forestry Program Manager, Forests Ontario

(416) 646-1193, ext. 227 or [email protected].

About the Highway of Heroes Tree Campaign

When is a tree more than just a tree? The answer is when the tree is part of a memorial to honour Canada's fallen heroes. We are planting 2 million trees for all Canadians that have served during times of conflict since Confederation and including the War of 1812. 117,000 of the most prominent trees will be planted along and near the stretch of the 401 known as the Highway of Heroes, one tree for every life lost while serving in the Canadian Armed Forces. This tribute provides a myriad of environmental benefits and offers an opportunity to tell the story of those that have served in the Armed Forces, reminding future generations of the great debt we owe these courageous Canadians.

The Highway of Heroes Tree Campaign is funded by Veterans Affairs Canada, the Government of Ontario, Cullen's Foods, Landscape Ontario, TD Bank, the Ontario Trillium Fund, the City of Toronto, Frank Cowan Company, the City of Quinte West, Tree Canada, Rotary District 7070, Maple Leaves Forever, the Garden Club of Toronto and Canadian citizens nationwide. To learn more, visit www.hohtribute.ca.

About Forests Ontario

Forests Ontario is a not-for-profit charity that promotes re-greening the province through forest restoration, conservation, education and stewardship. Forests Ontario commits to promoting a healthier future by sustaining and supporting healthy forests through multiple tree planting initiatives. Forests Ontario is the voice of our forests.

Visit www.forestsontario.ca or follow us @Forests_Ontario to find out more.

SOURCE Forests Ontario

For further information: For more information, photos or to arrange an interview please contact: Mike Hurley, Executive Director, Highway of Heroes Tree Campaign, W: 647.292.7794, E: [email protected]; Augusta Lipscombe, Communications & Stakeholder Relations Manager, Forests Ontario /Forest Recovery Canada, W: 416.646.1193 ext. 235, E: [email protected]

