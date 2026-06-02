Ontario Celebrates School Crossing Guard Appreciation Week: Honouring the Everyday Heroes of Community Safety

TORONTO, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - School Crossing Guard Appreciation Week is celebrated annually during the first full week of June; this year, it takes place from June 1–5. Join us in thanking your community's School Crossing Guards for their passion, dedication, and vital work they do, regardless of weather conditions. While most drivers are courteous and follow rules of the road, our School Crossing Guards remain vigilant watching for drivers who speed, fail to stop or encroach upon safe crossing for those who are walking, cycling, or rolling at controlled school crossings. A special thank you to Ontario School Crossing Guards for their unwavering commitment to safety.

The OTC developed a School Crossing Guard Guideline and offers training for both School Crossing Guards and Supervisors/Managers. We bring information and best practices to these groups through a School Crossing Programs Forum Committee and a Subject Matter Expert Advisory Committee. Every year the OTC, through this Committee runs a province-wide School Crossing Guard Contest with students submitting colouring thank you cards for their favourite School Crossing Guard. Congratulations to this year's contest winners found at: https://otc.org/school-crossing-guard/

The Ontario Traffic Council (OTC) was established in 1950 to improve traffic management in Ontario by drawing on the knowledge and expertise of those in the fields of enforcement, engineering, and planning.

Today, the organization provides leadership to the multi-modal transportation industry through education, guidance, best practices, research, innovation, data, and other resources and information to address transportation issues, challenges, and opportunities.

SOURCE Ontario Traffic Council

For media inquiries or for contacts in your community please contact Geoffrey Wilkinson at [email protected] or 647 346 4050 ext 2.