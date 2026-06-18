TORONTO, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Ontario Blue Cross is redefining travel insurance with Rainy Day coverage, the first weather-based travel insurance offering of its kind in Canada. This innovative parametric coverage uses automated weather monitoring to compensate travellers when rain disrupts their trip, turning a common travel frustration into a tangible benefit --without the need for claims or paperwork.

Coverage Designed for the Travel Experience

Ontario Blue Cross Launches Rainy Day Coverage, a Canadian First in Travel Insurance (CNW Group/Ontario Blue Cross)

While traditional travel insurance protects against major unforeseen events, until now there has been no way to compensate travellers for the real impact of rain on their travel experience. Ontario Blue Cross is the first insurer in Canada to offer coverage that compensates travellers when rain significantly disrupts their trip for one or more days.

"We're turning a common travel frustration into a tangible benefit for travellers," says Anne-Gaëlle Le Hénaff, Vice-President, Commercialization, Ontario Blue Cross.

Automated Compensation Powered by Weather Data

Rainy Day coverage uses an advanced weather algorithm to automatically monitor weather conditions throughout the trip.

If rainfall at the insured destination exceeds the threshold specified in the contract and all coverage conditions are met, travellers are automatically notified and invited to receive their compensation:

$100 per covered rainy day , per contract

, per contract No proof required and no claims to file

and no claims to file Automatic payment by Interac e-Transfer® within two business days

A Vision for the Future of Travel Assistance

Rainy Day reflects Blue Cross's vision: travel insurance designed for real life, giving travellers the flexibility to adapt and keep enjoying their trip, rain or shine.

Rainy Day coverage is now available online as an add-on to Emergency Medical Care (EMC), Trip Cancellation and Interruption and the 3‑in‑1 Package for trips to Mexico, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, the United States, Canada and Europe. Coverage must be purchased at least 14 days before departure.

Learn more: Rainy Day Coverage – Ontario Blue Cross

About Ontario Blue Cross

For more than 80 years, Ontario Blue Cross has been a trusted provider of individual health and travel insurance. As a member of the Canadian Association of Blue Cross Plans, the organization helped lay the foundation for health insurance in Ontario and continues to offer products and services tailored to the evolving needs of its customers. As a committed community partner, Ontario Blue Cross also works with local organizations to help make health and wellness more accessible.

SOURCE Ontario Blue Cross

Media Contact: Angélique Bernard, Corporate Communications Manager, Ontario Blue Cross, [email protected], 438-940-1589