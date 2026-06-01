Ontario Auto Insurance Overhaul Leaves Vulnerable Injured Patients Exposed

PIA Law Hosting Free Conference on June 3, 2026, for healthcare professionals to navigate Ontario's

sweeping auto insurance reforms taking effect July 1, 2026, with a minimum $25 donation.

TORONTO, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Ontario's auto insurance overhaul takes effect July 1, 2026, and represents one of the most significant restructurings of Ontario's accident benefits system in years. Those least able to absorb the impact are injured Ontarians who will face real financial strain and hard choices.

The Personal Injury Alliance (PIA Law) is hosting School's Out: Practical Strategies for What's New and Next, a free conference for healthcare professionals, rehabilitation providers, and legal advocates, who face a rapidly shifting ground.

For auto-injured patients, many of whom already rely on accident benefits to fund ongoing care, the changes will reduce entitlements, limit treatment funding, and narrow the support from care providers and legal advocates. For lower-income Ontarians, the math is unforgiving: rising premiums and shrinking benefits leave those without a financial cushion facing impossible choices.

"These reforms will affect real people, people who are injured and already under financial pressure," said conference co-chair Darcy Merkur, Partner, Thomson Rogers LLP. "Our goal is to equip every professional in the room to be a better advocate for their patients and clients, and to give back to those in our community who need it most."

Recognizing that many injured Ontarians will face real financial strain as a direct result of these reforms, PIA Law has made the conference entirely free, but requests attendees make a minimum $25 donation to the Daily Bread Food Bank, which directly supports vulnerable community members who may be hit hardest by the coming changes.

The conference features three focused learning tracks:

Legislative Changes: A breakdown of the July 1 reforms.

A breakdown of the July 1 reforms. Robotic Rehabilitation Technologies: New technology reshaping patient recovery.

New technology reshaping patient recovery. Expert Courtroom Testimony: Live demonstrations and practical preparation for healthcare practitioners called to testify, including with the Honourable Justice Boswell.

Speakers include partners from Ontario's leading personal injury law firms (McLeish Orlando LLP, Oatley Vigmond LLP, and Thomson Rogers LLP) alongside rehabilitation leaders from the Ontario Rehab Alliance, Neural Rehabilitation Group, FunctionAbility Rehabilitation Services, SickKids Hospital, and the KITE Research Institute.

Media are invited to attend and arrange interview opportunities with conference co-chairs and speakers.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: June 3, 2026, 8:40-4:30

Location: Arcadian Court, 401 Bay St., 8th Floor, Toronto

Admission: Free: $25 minimum donation to Daily Bread Food Bank

Registration: pialaw.attendu.com/event/da67c8983a16eb8ec334e596

ABOUT PIA LAW

PIA Law is a collective of Ontario's leading personal injury law firms -- McLeish Orlando LLP, Oatley Vigmond LLP, and Thomson Rogers LLP -- dedicated to advocating for auto-injured patients and accident victims across Ontario.

SOURCE PIA Law

Media Contact: Hunter Peebles, [email protected]