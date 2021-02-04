OnlineGambling.com Calculates 4.2 Billion Gallons of Water Needed to Produce the Avocados Consumed During the Big Game on Sunday

SWATAR, Malta, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- With stadiums closed, fans are forced to celebrate the biggest football game of the year from the comfort of their home. Not only is it the biggest sport event in America; it also breaks records for another reason – avocado consumption! Ahead of event day, every 6 minutes a truck of avocados leaves Mexico bound for the USA. OnlineGambling.com investigates what America's love of guac means for water-usage.

Avocados: The "Green Gold" Market

A staggering 70 million avocados will be eaten on gameday, accounting for 7% of the annual avocado consumption.

The Transparency Market Research has predicted that the global avocado market will be valued at $21.5 bn by 2026, increasing by 5.9% each year. On Instagram, hashtags of "avocado toast" and "guacamole" have been used 1.7 million and 2.5 million times! Reports of 'Avocado Hand' have steadily risen over time, spiking every year on gameday!

Growing Avocados and Water for Gameday:

An avocado requires 60 gallons of water (272 litres) to produce. This means that on gameday a monumental 4.2 billion gallons (19.04 billion litres) of water is needed to grow the avocados consumed.

How this compares to everyday activities

Showers: 4.2 billion gallons of water is equivalent to a shower lasting 3620 years

gallons of water is equivalent to a shower lasting Laundry: 70 million avocados use the same water as 1 billion loads

avocados use the same water as loads Coffee: equivalent to 152 billion cups of coffee, that is a daily coffee for every American for a year!

Furthermore, 4.2 billion gallons is enough water to fill 698 sea-worlds or 7,616 Olympic swimming pools.

Impact to Environment and Society

The environmental impact of the ''green gold'' is well documented. With 95% of avocados consumed in USA produced in Mexico, especially the Michoacán state where intensive production has caused environmental impact as "water is exported within the fruit and is lost to the local ecosystem where the fruit was grown."

The Sustainable Food Trust also warns ''with global temperatures rising and water becoming scarce, this has serious impacts on local communities who do not have access to drinking water.''

