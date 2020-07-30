Online Will Provider, LegalWills, Announces New Initiative to Support Teachers and Educational Staff as they Return to School

LegalWills is focused on protecting teachers and educational staff as they become the new front-line workers in the face of the pandemic.

OTTAWA, ON, July 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Industry leader in online estate planning, LegalWills, responds to teachers' worries about returning to their classrooms in September - amidst the COVID-19 pandemic - by providing free Wills and Health Care Power of Attorney documents to US, UK, and Canadian teachers and education workers.

From August 1 to 31, any education worker that is employed within a school in the 3 countries LegalWills services, including principals, librarians, teachers, educational assistants, office administrators and custodial staff, is eligible to receive a Will and Living Will (Health Care Power of Attorney), free of charge.

With more than 50% of North Americans without a Will, half of them are set to have no say in what happens to their assets should they pass. Even fewer North Americans have Health Care Power of Attorney documents, which allow you to nominate someone who can make health care decisions for you in the event that you get sick and are unable to make decisions for yourself - even temporarily.

"We wanted to do our part to support the education workers who are returning to school and risking their own health and safety during these uncertain times," says Tim Hewson, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of LegalWills. "As a parent of two young daughters, I've seen first hand the effects this pandemic is having on our education system, it's staff, and our children."

"To show our gratitude, we are offering a free Will and Living Will (Health Care Power of Attorney) to education's essential workers in the countries that we operate in. Let us take care of your important legal documents so you can stay focused on helping your students develop and achieve in the classroom (whether it be virtual or physical)."

If you are an education worker in need of a Will, or for more information about this initiative, please visit: https://legalwills.company/education.

About LegalWills

With offices in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, LegalWills has been allowing people to create common legal documents in a very easy, convenient, private, secure and cost-effective manner, without the need to pay the high expenses of a lawyer for 20 years.

They work with local attorneys to develop online legal services that are of the highest quality and in accordance with the laws of the customer's local jurisdiction. They go far beyond any do-it-yourself kit or online repository of legal forms and documents. All of your legal documents can be stored and maintained by you online, in a private and secure manner.

