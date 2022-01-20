Online Gambling Reviewer SlotoGate Plans to Visit SBC Summit Barcelona in September

OTTAWA, Canada, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- Team of SlotoGate is planning to visit SBC Summit Barcelona on September 20-22, 2022. One of the largest conferences for sports betting and iGaming operators, affiliates, suppliers, and regulators from around the world will be a great platform to exchange cutting-edge solutions and game-changing ideas. And SlotoGate will do its best to build up new relationships and connections.

Highlights of SBC Summit Barcelona

SBC Summit Barcelona connects the online betting and gaming community to a 360-degree experience through networking, content developing, and learning. Worldwide experts will share valuable insights on the various issues facing the industry and the daily operations occurring in sports betting, affiliate marketing, online payments, and gambling verticals.

The conference program includes three days of useful content from more than 450 companies, including 200 exhibitors, 200 providers, and 350 expert speakers. Here are some of the primary participants:

Pinnacle

Betcris

Bet365

BetWay

Entain

Sporting Solutions

Interwetten etc.

About SlotoGate

SlotoGate is a top source of iGaming information that promotes responsible gambling, primarily to Canadian gamblers. The detailed reviews of online casinos, providers, and slots have been helping players make informed decisions since autumn 2021. The most recent news from the world of gambling can also be found by following the SlotoGate company on LinkedIn and checking the SlotoGate Blog.

SlotoGate has recently developed a new version of their website in Spanish. In the near future, https://slotogate.com/ will be introduced in 20+ languages to cover the Canadian market more effectively.

Simon Coulson, CEO of SlotoGate, commented about the event: "We're happy to announce our participation at SBC Summit Barcelona. We are on a mission to equip our team with the skills, partnerships, and knowledge required to become a proficient frontrunner in the ever-changing iGaming industry."

Conclusion

SlotoGate is excited to become part of SBC Summit Barcelona. This is a great opportunity for them to develop new connections and rekindle old agreements. Every discussion is going to be a great learning experience.

SBC Summit Barcelona may increase conversions, retention, and game revenues by creating a highly personalized user experience. SlotoGate will do its best to upgrade the knowledge and skills to the maximum!

For further information: Simon Coulson, [email protected], 3435550198