Online Auction: Surplus Equipment at Atlantic Packaging Plant

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - INFINITY ASSET SOLUTIONS & CAN-AM MACHINERY are announcing the Auction of Surplus Equipment at Atlantic Packaging Products in Whitby, Ontario, Canada. This Auction will be closing on Thursday, November 14.

This sale event will be conducted by INFINITY ASSET SOLUTIONS, Toronto. This sale of the surplus assets to the ongoing operation of the Whitby plant is an Online Only Auction with the Assets located at 1900 Thickson Road South, Whitby, Ontario. Inspections will occur on Wednesday, November 13, 9 am to 4 pm or by appointment. Equipment for sale is currently configured for the manufacture of products such as napkins, tissues and the like. Featured items include the VOITH 104" Tissue Mill with VOITH Due Former-Crescent Type Wet End and the VOITH 100 TPD De-ink Plant complete with Process Components. As well, there is a good quantity of Support Equipment. Worth noting is the VOITH De-ink Plant has an annual capacity of 29,000 metric tons and is currently not in production at the site.

Atlantic Packaging Products has been in business since 1945 when it first opened opened its doors as a small converting plant in downtown Toronto. Since that time, through strategic growth, Atlantic Packaging Products has become one of the largest and most respected companies focusing on the delivery of quality, sustainable packaging products to large and small customers alike. In recent years, through innovative and state-of-the-art technology, Atlantic had repurposed their Whitby mill to manufacture 'Smartcor', the first high-performance, lightweight recycled paper in North America. Significantly, their Scarborough plant was the first mill in Canada for decades to utilize 100% recycled containerboard.

For over 25 years, Infinity Asset Solutions has been a full-service asset solution provider for businesses of all sizes in a variety of industries including the disposition of industrial, retail and wholesale inventories and real estate. This includes a comprehensive valuation service for collateral-based lending, asset disposition and acquisitions.

CAN-AM MACHINERY has been actively involved in the sale and repurposing of pulp & paper machinery/equipment since 1988.

For further information: please contact Jason Hayne at 905-669-8893 or info@infinityassets.com or visit https://infinityassets.com/atlantic-packaging-products-ltd-surplus-to-the-ongoing-operations.html

