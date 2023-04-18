oneZero secures double win in FX Markets Asia 2023 Awards

BOSTON, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ -- oneZero, a global leader in multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions, today announced that it had secured the top spot for both the "Best FX Technology Provider" and "Best FX Aggregator" categories in the FX Markets Asia 2023 Awards.

These awards recognise the best banks, dealers, brokers and currency managers in the Asia-Pacific region. For this year's awards an expert panel of judges reviewed entries across 34 categories looking for firms that had developed unique and innovative ways to respond to industry needs.

"Winning these awards is a huge honor for us, and we are grateful to all of our clients and partners who continue to support us. We continue to make significant investments in our Asia Pacific presence and deliver the best possible solutions to our clients," commented Alex Neo, Executive Vice President at oneZero.

Alex Neo continued: "We listen to our clients, and work hard to stay at the forefront of innovation to create cutting-edge solutions that allow every aspect of pricing, risk management and execution to be configurable and controlled by our clients. We understand that these awards are not just a pat on the back, but motivation for us to keep pushing the envelope forward."

Last Month, oneZero was named a Best Place to Work , and in January it was announced that Stephen Totten had been appointed as Director of Quantitative Analysis and Julian Gay as Director of Institutional Sales, EMEA . In December 2022, oneZero announced that Cboe FX and State Street had joined its EcoSystem, and in September, it was reported that Invast Global selected oneZero as their core technology provider for their Multi-asset Prime Services business.

About oneZero

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class enterprise trading technology for over a decade. Its powerful software encompasses the Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source - three components that separately solve specific organizational challenges and together provide a complete solution for trading technology, distribution and analytics. Through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access, oneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete effectively in the global financial markets through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral solution. oneZero is certified to the standards of ISO 27001 information security management systems, and has development and operations centers in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

