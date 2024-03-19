oneZero and Finalto Asia boost Asia-Pacific liquidity for trading customers

BOSTON, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ -- oneZero and Finalto Asia are extending their partnership to boost liquidity for trading customers in the Asia-Pacific region. The addition of the Equinix Tokyo data center to existing New York and London data centers marks a significant upgrade to the reach of Finalto's oneZero curated liquidity offering that is available to Asia-Pacific customers.

Alex Mackinnon, CEO of Finalto Asia , highlighted the benefits for customers of the existing relationship with oneZero, which includes Finalto using oneZero's Institutional Hub as a core component of its aggregation and pricing technology globally. Finalto already has access to the 250+ brokers and banks in the oneZero EcoSystem, and with the addition of the Equinix Tokyo data center, even more liquidity is accessible to the Asia-Pacific region.

The oneZero Institutional Hub is a state-of-the-art modular trading solution designed to empower financial institutions and brokers with unparalleled access to multi-asset class liquidity, aggregation, price formation, distribution, risk management and credit management. Trading analytics that ensure intelligent performance are available via comprehensive trading GUIs on a robust SaaS platform that aggregates both custom-tailored streams from OTC liquidity providers and market data from listed venues. Low latency and a superior trading experience are also enjoyed by clients and their customers.

Alex Mackinnon praised the relationship with oneZero, emphasizing Finalto Asia's commitment to enhancing the capabilities of financial professionals in the region.

"We are excited to announce the expanded relationship with oneZero not only by using their Institutional Hub as a key component in our technology stack, but now by adding the Equinix TY3 data center to the LD4 and NY3 data centers," said Alex. "This exemplifies our dedication to providing our customers with cutting-edge technology options in accessing our wide liquidity and product offerings via a seamless trading experience."

Finalto Asia is confident that the launch of the oneZero Tokyo Hub will mark a significant milestone in the financial technology landscape, enabling customers to stay ahead of the curve and excel in their trading.

oneZero's CEO and Co-Founder Andrew Ralich commented: "I am pleased to be cementing the fruitful partnership that Finalto and oneZero has shared globally. By leveraging our Institutional Hub, the addition of the Equinix Tokyo data center marks another distribution channel by which Finalto customers in the region will be able to access liquidity. Our strategic partnership caters not only to the liquidity needs of brokers and institutional clients in the region, but also to their desire for advanced and customizable functionality through an efficient and comprehensive solution."

For more information about Finalto Asia please visit www.finalto.com/sg or email [email protected] .

To learn more about oneZero, please visit www.onezero.com or email [email protected] .

SOURCE oneZero Financial Systems