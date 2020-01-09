Onex Credit Partners, LLC Confirms Distribution Dates of Final NAV for OCP Credit Strategy Fund

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Onex Credit Partners, LLC (the "Manager") today confirmed the distribution dates of the final net asset value ("Final NAV") per unit of OCP Credit Strategy Fund (the "Fund"). As previously reported, the Final NAV per unit for the Fund is as follows:

Fund Name Ticker Final NAV per unit OCP Credit Strategy Fund OCS.UN $5.4602

An initial distribution of $5.3944 per unit will be made on a pro rata basis to unitholders on or about January 10, 2020 (or as soon thereafter as practicable) and a subsequent distribution of $0.0658 per unit will be made to unitholders by March 15, 2020 (or as soon thereafter as practicable), both without any further action required by those unitholders.

For further information: OCP Credit Strategy Fund, Toronto: 647.260.4055, Toll Free: 1.877.260.4055, www.ocpcreditstrategy.com or Onex Credit Partners, LLC, [email protected], 201.541.2121