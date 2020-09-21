Onex Credit Partners, LLC - Change to Distribution Date of Final NAV for OCP Senior Credit Fund

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Further to the September 14, 2020 press release, Onex Credit Partners, LLC (the "Manager" or "Onex Credit") of OCP Senior Credit Fund (the "Fund"), has moved the termination date of the Fund to October 9, 2020 or as soon as practicable after such date in accordance with the declaration of trust governing the Fund. The units of the Fund will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of trading on October 8, 2020. Payment of the net asset value ("NAV") per unit of the Fund, on a pro rated basis based on the NAV of the units, will be made to unitholders on October 9, 2020 or as soon as practicable after such date. Following such distribution, the Fund will terminate.

About Onex Credit

Established in 2007, Onex Credit has grown its assets under management from approximately $300 million to over $12 billion. With offices in New York, New Jersey and London, Onex Credit's business is focused on non-investment grade credit markets including leveraged loan, CLO, direct lending, high yield and opportunistic investing strategies.

About Onex

Founded in 1984, Onex invests and manages capital on behalf of its shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients from around the world. Onex' platforms include: Onex Partners, private equity funds focused on larger opportunities in North America and Europe; ONCAP, private equity funds focused on middle market and smaller opportunities in North America; Onex Credit, which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through collateralized loan obligations, senior loan strategies and other private credit strategies; and Gluskin Sheff's wealth management services including its actively managed public equity and public credit funds. In total, Onex has approximately $35.6 billion of assets under management, of which approximately $6.6 billion is its own shareholder capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex' platforms.

The Onex Partners and ONCAP businesses have assets of $45 billion, generate annual revenues of $25 billion and employ approximately 165,000 people worldwide. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex' security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE OCP Senior Credit Fund

For further information: Scott O'Callaghan, Managing Director, Client & Product Solutions, Onex Credit Partners, LLC, [email protected], 201.541.2121; OCP Senior Credit Fund, Toronto: 647.260.4055, Toll Free: 1.877.260.4055, www.ocpfunds.com