OneSchool Global Wins "Virtual Event of the Year" for Perfect Pitch at Ragan Video, Visual & Virtual Awards

Global student pitch competition recognized for high-impact virtual engagement, real-world learning and cross-campus collaboration

SYDNEY and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- OneSchool Global (OSG), a global educational system with more than 120 campuses in 20 countries, has earned the Virtual Event of the Year award at the 2025 Ragan Video, Visual & Virtual Awards for its global student initiative Perfect Pitch, hailed as a leading example of innovative, high-impact virtual engagement.

Presented by Ragan Communications, the global awards program is widely regarded as one of the industry's most respected benchmarks, celebrating excellence in video, visual design, and virtual events.

OneSchool Global's Perfect Pitch competition title slide graphic.

Judges praised Perfect Pitch for its strong real-world learning outcomes, seamless global execution, and high levels of engagement, highlighting how the event brought together students, educators, and judges across continents to collaborate, innovate, and present ideas on a truly global stage.

Launched globally in 2024, Perfect Pitch culminated in a live, professionally produced virtual showcase connecting more than 5,000 viewers across 120 OSG campuses in 10 time zones. From an initial cohort of more than 100 students working in international teams, the top finalists pitched their ideas during the live event through polished video presentations, live Q&A, and real-time feedback from a global judging panel.

"Perfect Pitch exemplifies what future-focused education can look like when students are trusted with authentic, complex challenges," said Matt Phillips, Global Head of Education at OneSchool Global. "This recognition affirms our commitment to real-world learning experiences that develop confidence, collaboration, and entrepreneurial thinking at a global scale."

The event was delivered in partnership with Corporate Technology Services (CTS), which supported the technical design and delivery of the live broadcast across multiple time zones.

"Delivering a live global event of this scale and complexity required meticulous planning, close collaboration and a shared commitment to quality," said Duncan Lugstein, Managing Director at Corporate Technology Services. "Perfect Pitch was not only a technical achievement, but a powerful demonstration of what's possible when technology is used to amplify student voice and innovation."

The Virtual Event of the Year award further reinforces OneSchool Global's position as a leader in digitally enabled, student-centered learning experiences.

To view highlights from the award-winning event, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9yOMElPytDo

For more information about the Ragan Video, Visual & Virtual Awards and the 2025 winners, visit: https://www.ragan.com/awards/video-visual-virtual-awards/2025/winners/

About OneSchool Global: OneSchool Global is an educational system attended by families of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church with 120+ campuses across 20 countries, where it provides an innovative learning and teaching program to over 8,000 students. For more information about OSG, go to www.oneschoolglobal.com.

