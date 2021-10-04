OneQode Unveils High Performance, Next Generation Cloud Platform Purpose Built for the $200 Billion Gaming Industry

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- OneQode, a Global Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) company, announced today that their high-performance cloud platform is ready for service.

Until now, the architecture of leading public cloud platforms has not been built for the performance requirements of modern multiplayer games and the demand for latency-optimised networks. OneQode is changing that.

Leveraging its extensive, latency-optimised carrier network and industry-leading DDoS protection, the company is now ready to deliver on-demand servers and compute to developers, studios, orchestrators, publishers and esports companies that seek to access the billions of gamers in APAC.

Built For High Performance

The Gaming Cloud has been built from scratch with a 'high performance by default' mindset. Unlike its competitors, OneQode isn't repurposing general cloud resources as a 'gaming' product. Rather, the infrastructure is owned and operated by OneQode and built with an obsessive focus on security, performance and interoperability.

High Clock Compute. All vCPUs no less than 3.7Ghz clock speed (compared to the 2.4 - 2.8Ghz commonly used by competitors). This translates to a 25% performance uplift in workloads.

All vCPUs no less than 3.7Ghz clock speed (compared to the 2.4 - 2.8Ghz commonly used by competitors). This translates to a 25% performance uplift in workloads. Rapid provisioning. Servers can be spun up in seconds with liquid provisioning, a no-fuss portal and full containerisation support.

Servers can be spun up in seconds with liquid provisioning, a no-fuss portal and full containerisation support. DDoS Protected. All instances secured by OneQode's end-to-end DDoS protection built into its carrier network by default.

All instances secured by OneQode's end-to-end DDoS protection built into its carrier network by default. Built to an Open Standard. Built on Openstack to integrate with all major tech stacks - including support for Kubernetes, Terraform, and Ansible.

Built on Openstack to integrate with all major tech stacks - including support for Kubernetes, Terraform, and Ansible. Restful API. Cloud environments can be launched and managed on-demand through a friendly RESTful API designed to plug directly into existing orchestration solutions.

This makes OneQode's cloud the leading choice for all realtime workloads – be it gaming, finance, connected experiences or infrastructure-critical applications.

Proprietary Network and Architecture

APAC has long been plagued by routing difficulties and a lack of adequate infrastructure. With a burgeoning gaming market (accounting for 49% of global gaming revenue) and a rising digital centric population, the region has huge potential - but is currently underserved.

The cloud platform is the culmination of a two-year project for OneQode to build a latency-optimised, gaming-first carrier network. Unlike existing cloud solutions that use third party carrier offerings and least-cost routing, OneQode's proprietary network uses shortest path routing, sending data over the lowest latency pathways.

Reaching and Retaining More Users

The cloud platform is spearheaded by OneQode's unique Guam Gaming Hub - a latency-neutral server location between three continents (https://www.oneqode.com/guam/). The hub recently played host to a world first, cross-regional esports tournament which saw players from as far afield as Mongolia and Australia competing on equal footing.

Gaming studios, developers and publishers will now be able to leverage this infrastructure and access a pool of over 1.5 billion gamers at latencies of 100ms or less, all directly from the cloud.

In an age where player retention is of utmost importance and queue times directly impact revenue, OneQode's Guam instances provide a perfect regional backbone - reducing player churn and ensuring games are available in seconds, not minutes.

Available Now

For too long, gaming infrastructure has been shackled by solutions built for general workloads. OneQode Cloud is purpose-built for the unique demands of modern multiplayer gaming, providing an unparalleled foundation for real time applications.

Gaming companies wanting to level up can visit the Cloud Portal to sign up and get started (https://www.oneqode.com/cloud/).

Future Plan

The cloud platform and gaming hub are just the beginning of OneQode's mission to build a global, fit-for-purpose foundation for the coming wave of latency and performance sensitive applications. OneQode plans to replicate the success of their APAC gaming network in other major gaming regions, including India and the sub-continent (500+ million gamers), North & South America (400+ million gamers), Middle East and Africa.

In an age where most providers are focusing on cutting costs and serving current needs, OneQode is building the core infrastructure for a trillion-dollar emerging industry. With it, companies will be able to help people connect like never before.

SOURCE OneQode

For further information: Matthew Shearing, [email protected], +61-406-778-038, oneqode.com

Related Links

oneqode.com

