OnePlan Expands AI-Powered Strategic Portfolio Management in the June 2026 Release

OnePlan advances enterprise PPM with enhanced visibility, collaboration, and global support, including German.

SAN MARCOS, Calif., June 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- OnePlan, a global leader in Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) and enterprise Project Portfolio Management (PPM), today announced its June platform release. The update introduces significant advancements across Sofia AI assistant, executive dashboards, collaboration experiences, work planning, and multilingual accessibility--helping organizations make better decisions, improve productivity, and align strategy with execution.

The release reflects OnePlan's continued commitment to delivering AI-powered planning solutions that empower organizations to prioritize investments, optimize resources, improve collaboration, and accelerate business outcomes.

"Organizations today need more than project management--they need intelligent planning that connects strategy, investments, resources, and execution," said Scott Hebert, CEO of OnePlan. "This release significantly advances that vision by expanding Sofia AI, enhancing executive visibility, improving collaboration, and delivering more powerful planning capabilities. We're helping organizations make better decisions and execute with greater confidence."

Sofia AI Assistant Brings Copilot Capabilities Directly into OnePlan

The June release expands Sofia AI by bringing Copilot capabilities directly into the OnePlan experience, enabling organizations to access AI assistance without leaving their planning environment.

Users can leverage Copilot-powered experiences within OnePlan to accelerate analysis, generate insights, and support decision making using their portfolio, project, financial, and resource data. Organizations can also extend Sofia AI with custom Copilot agents that incorporate proprietary business knowledge, processes, and workflows.

By embedding AI directly into the planning experience, OnePlan helps teams work more efficiently while ensuring AI interactions remain aligned with organizational governance and business objectives.

Enhanced Dashboards Deliver Executive-Level Visibility

The June release significantly expands OnePlan's dashboarding capabilities, providing executives, PMOs, and business leaders with richer insights into portfolio health and strategic performance.

New Heatmap and Gauge widgets provide additional visualization options, while dashboard export and import capabilities make it easier to standardize dashboards and share reporting experiences across teams and environments. Full-screen dashboard viewing creates a more immersive executive reporting experience, helping organizations gain greater visibility into portfolio performance and strategic outcomes.

Together, these enhancements enable leaders to make faster, more informed decisions with greater confidence.

Improved Collaboration Keeps Teams Connected and Aligned

OnePlan introduces several new capabilities designed to improve communication, transparency, and stakeholder engagement across the enterprise.

A redesigned Inbox experience provides a cleaner, more intuitive notification center, helping users stay informed and take action more efficiently. Organizations can now support ad-hoc and off-cycle status reporting, making it easier to provide executive updates, governance reviews, and progress reporting outside of standard reporting cycles.

These improvements help teams collaborate more effectively and stay aligned throughout the project lifecycle.

Smarter Work Planning Improves Visibility and Execution

The June release introduces enhancements that help organizations better plan and manage work across people, materials, and costs.

OnePlan now supports Work, Material, and Cost resource types across the Work Plan experience, providing teams with greater flexibility when planning and tracking initiatives. By supporting multiple resource types within a single planning model, organizations gain a more complete view of the effort, materials, and investments required to successfully deliver work.

These improvements enable teams to better align planning, execution, and investment decisions throughout the project lifecycle.

Expanding Global Accessibility with German Language Support

OnePlan continues its global expansion with the addition of German (Deutsch), joining English, French, and Spanish as fully supported platform languages.

Both OnePlan and OneConnect are now available in German, enabling multinational organizations to provide a consistent planning experience across regions and teams. Menus, navigation, labels, and user experiences have been fully localized to support German-speaking users.

The addition of German further strengthens OnePlan's commitment to serving global enterprises and distributed teams.

Additional Release Highlights

Power Automate integration for OnePlan Automations

Portfolio Plan stage gate validation rules

Enhanced Portfolio Roadmap capabilities, providing improved visibility into strategic initiatives and timelines

Resource Plan Excel import support, making it easier to onboard and update resource planning data at scale

Microsoft Project Connector support for Cost Resources

Availability

The June 2026 OnePlan release is available now for all OnePlan customers. Complete release notes and documentation are available at support.oneplan.ai.

About OnePlan

OnePlan offers AI-enabled strategic portfolio, financial, resource, and work management solutions designed for the needs of modern enterprises. OnePlan empowers organizations with a single, integrated platform to plan, prioritize, and manage their full portfolio of initiatives--connecting strategy to execution across the enterprise. More than 500 companies worldwide rely on OnePlan. The company has been recognized as Microsoft Project & Portfolio Management Partner of the Year in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Media Contact

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SOURCE OnePlan