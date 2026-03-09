OneMove Capital Issues Presentation Outlining Clear Strategic Plan to Create Value at Sylogist Ltd.

Highlights Sylogist Board's Severe Lack of Urgency in Light of Years of Failed Execution and Oversight

Launches www.abettersylogist.com to Provide Information on its Nominees and the Need for Change at Sylogist Now

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- OneMove Capital Ltd. ("OneMove"), an approximately 9.22% shareholder of Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), today issued a presentation highlighting the destruction of shareholder value overseen by the Sylogist Board of Directors (the "Board") and outlining a clear path to create value at Sylogist, beginning with the election of its four highly-qualified, independent director candidates – Edward Smith, Tyler Proud, Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, and Mary Filippelli (together, the "Nominees") at the Special Meeting of Shareholders of Sylogist scheduled for April 7 (the "Special Meeting").

OneMove also launched a website, www.abettersylogist.com, which includes the full presentation and information on its plan to create value at Sylogist.

Highlights of OneMove's presentation include:

Poor Execution has Destroyed Shareholder Value: Despite Sylogist's attractive assets and market positioning, the Board's failed strategic oversight and execution has destroyed shareholder value and diminished credibility. Under this Board, spending has expanded materially while performance across the board has deteriorated. The execution of Sylogist's ongoing transition to a SaaS model has failed to benefit shareholders, driven by a Board and management team that seemingly do not understand the business and industry in which the Company operates. Together, this has led to Sylogist's share price decreasing more than 67% since Barry Foster joined the Board in June, 2019 and more than 62% since February of last year, when Kim Fennell joined the Board.

The Board Lacks Necessary Sense of Urgency

OneMove has repeatedly heard from the Board that they have just begun to work together and need time to execute on its strategy. In reality, the average tenure of Sylogist's directors is nearly three years, and every current Board member has been there for more than a year. Shareholders are continuing to suffer in the third year of a failed PenderFund transformation, with the stock trading at extremely depressed multiples and no visible upswing on the horizon. The only time that the Board has been open to any sort of change has been a direct result of OneMove's pressure.

Incremental change has proven insufficient – meaningful change is needed. Shareholders deserve an aligned Board that is not complacent with the status quo and highly motivated to execute on a sequenced implementation plan.

Restoring Value: Significant Opportunity and a Clear Roadmap

Once elected, the Nominees will execute on a focused mandate, which has a clear timeframe, defined milestones and accountability measures, and includes:

Governance Reset and Leadership Transition - First 120 Days

Accelerate and complete CEO selection

Form a Strategic Committee to conduct a comprehensive review

Establish KPIs and benchmarks aligned with high-margin software peers

Assess management and organizational structure

Execution and Accountability - Months 4–12

Implement a disciplined operating plan

Conduct a comprehensive review of the go-to-market strategy, including the partner channel model and its effectiveness

Drive margin improvement initiatives

Implement a performance-based compensation plan

Sustainable Value Creation - Year 2+

Demonstrate durable organic growth

Enforce ROIC-driven capital allocation thresholds for organic and acquisitive spending

Execute disciplined, value-accretive M&A

The Right Leadership for Effective Execution

OneMove's Nominees - Edward Smith, Tyler Proud, Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, and Mary Filippelli - have decades of directly relevant experience and complementary expertise to help implement and oversee the new CEO's execution of this strategic plan. Together, they bring strong governance oversight, capital allocation, operating leadership and technology specific acumen to successfully lead a turnaround and drive value for Sylogist shareholders.

OneMove looks forward to Sylogist shareholders having the opportunity to elect its highly-qualified nominees to the Sylogist Board at the April 7 Special Meeting.

About OneMove Capital Ltd.

OneMove Capital Ltd. is a private investment firm focused on unlocking value in technology-enabled businesses through disciplined governance, strategic oversight, and long-term shareholder alignment.

