OneCoin Investigation in Sweden Is Closed

SOFIA, Bulgaria, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ -- The Swedish police has finalized and closed all investigations against the OneCoin company. In addition, on May 2nd, 2019, the Swedish Gaming Authority (Spelinspektionen) has confirmed to the company's lawyers that there are no ongoing procedures, relating to the allegations against OneCoin. Neither of the two authorities have found evidence of any bad practices whatsoever.

A couple of years ago, claims about OneCoin have come to the attention of Swedish authorities which they have found worthy of investigation. In addition to that OneCoin activities were reported to the police by the Swedish Gaming Authority with the argument that those activities were in breach of the Swedish Gaming law. Shortly after, this was reported on the news, and then referenced further in many outlets on- and offline, giving those claims media resonance for months – especially on the Old Continent.

These allegations have now been put to the test and have been found unwarranted. After the Swedish police conducted a thorough investigation following the allegations of the Gaming Authority, they came to the conclusion that no charges of wrong-doing could be proved, and, as a result, the investigation was closed - twice, on February 6th, 2017 and on January 16th, 2018.

"In a Scandinavian country that has ensured a high level of consumer protection and which serves as an example of how the government looks after its citizens, the OneCoin concept has been a subject to the most rigorous test of legality and has passed it", the OneCoin company shared. "We are looking forward to a similar future outcome in other EU countries as well due to the fact that the Swedish conclusion was taken by an EU institution, based on the EU legislation. Our hopes are that the Swedish decision will be taken into consideration for analogical cases, reviewed by other EU institutions."

The company states further: "We sure hope the fact that all allegations against OneCoin in Sweden have dropped serves as an example to the public that there are many rumors, circulating online, and they should definitely be disregarded."

