One Week Can Spark a Lifetime of Change: Quit Week BC Inspires Lasting Nicotine-Free Journeys

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Every month, Quit Week BC offers British Columbia residents a simple challenge: stay nicotine-free for one week. But for many, that week becomes the turning point in a much bigger journey.

Quit Week BC is a monthly contest hosted by QuitNow, a free, province-wide program that helps people quit or reduce tobacco and e-cigarette use. Delivered by the BC Lung Foundation on behalf of the Government of British Columbia, the contest invites residents to commit to one nicotine-free week, with a chance to win prizes as extra motivation. However, for many participants, the real reward is improved health and a renewed sense of control. "I've made many attempts to quit vaping since I started in high school," shared one participant. "But this is definitely the longest I've managed to stick with it."

That success isn't accidental: it's backed by QuitNow's full suite of free, evidence-based services and expert support. Participants can access ongoing help through:

One-on-one coaching by phone or live chat (available in over 100 languages)

Personalized Quit Plans

Motivational text and email support

An online community forum to share experiences and encouragement

"The milestone emails really kept me going, and the support from QuitNow helped me stay quit," said the participant, an undergraduate student who remains nicotine-free more than a year after completing Quit Week BC.

"Campaigns like Quit Week BC help turn intentions into action," says Sheila Matano, Director of Health Promotion and Tobacco Interventions at QuitNow. "And what keeps people going is ongoing, compassionate, non-judgmental support that meets people where they're at. Not just for the first week, but every month after that."



Whether it's someone's first or fifteenth quit attempt, QuitNow's services remain free, confidential and accessible. The program supports quitting all forms of commercial tobacco and nicotine -- including cigarettes and vaping -- with tailored tools to help users create a plan, stay on track and get back on course if they slip.

Quit Week BC is open to BC residents aged 19+ and runs monthly with the next contest occurring from October 13th to October 19th. But quitting doesn't have to wait for a contest, you can get started at any time. All QuitNow services are available for BC residents ages 10 and up.

To start your quit journey today, or help a loved one begin theirs, visit: www.quitnow.ca

About BC Lung Foundation:

Established more than a century ago to fight tuberculosis, BC Lung Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping prevent lung disease and improving lung health. Thanks to the generosity of their donors, BC Lung continues the fight for lung health and air quality through research, education, advocacy and patient support initiatives. BC Lung offers hope, help and a voice to the 1 in 5 British Columbians affected by a lung condition such as asthma, COPD, pulmonary fibrosis and lung cancer, among other diseases. For more information visit bclung.ca.

About QuitNow:

QuitNow BC is a free program for British Columbians looking to quit or reduce tobacco and e-cigarette use, delivered by the BC Lung Foundation on behalf of the Government of British Columbia. QuitNow services, including live chat or phone call with expert quit coaches, email and text tips and personalized quit plans, are free to access for British Columbia residents and are available to anyone aged 10 and up.

