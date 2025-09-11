One-Stop Home, Garden, and DIY Canadian Retailer Lee Valley Tools Unveils New Flagship Store in Pickering

PICKERING, ON, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Lee Valley Tools , the Canadian, family-owned retailer trusted by hobbyists, woodworkers, gardeners, and DIY enthusiasts across the nation, today announced the grand opening of its brand-new 19th location in Pickering on Saturday, September 20. The flagship store, conveniently situated just off Highway 401 at 1755 Pickering Parkway, marks the brand's return to the eastern Greater Toronto Area.

Lee Valley Tools in Pickering, ON. (CNW Group/Lee Valley Tools)

Lee Valley Tools in Pickering will be home to the company's largest and most concentrated in-store product displays in Canada, designed to inspire creativity and encourage hands-on interaction. Customers can engage with tools, explore displays, and participate in workshops and demonstrations led by Lee Valley Tools Customer Advisors. Dedicated customer parking will also be available on-site.

"When it comes to the journey of creating something, no one believes in or supports this more than Lee Valley - whether an aspiring craftsperson or a seasoned enthusiast, we have designed an in-store experience for everyone," said Jason Tasse, President & Chief Operating Officer, Lee Valley Tools. "We've been looking for an ideal location in the GTA for some years, and we're excited to officially open Lee Valley Tools' 19th Canadian store in Pickering, creating new jobs and bringing a superior retail experience to the community."

For more than 40 years, Lee Valley Tools has grown from a small, Ottawa-based mail-order business into a national brand with a robust online presence. Today, the company offers a broad assortment of products and continues to evolve while remaining committed to supporting the creative journeys of its customers.

For more information, please visit leevalleytools.com and follow Lee Valley Tools on Instagram and TikTok .

About Lee Valley Tools

Since 1978, Lee Valley Tools has been a trusted source of innovative, high-quality tools for customers across North America and around the world. Founded by Leonard and Lorraine Lee, the Canadian company began with a single product, a barrel stove kit, and quickly grew to offer an extensive range of tools for woodworking, gardening, kitchen, and home. Rooted in a deep commitment to craftsmanship and customer service, Lee Valley Tools and its manufacturing arm, Veritas, have remained true to their founding principles: listen to customers, develop exceptional tools, and provide honest, knowledgeable advice. Today, the company continues to build on this legacy—offering tools that not only solve everyday problems but also inspire creativity in every project.

SOURCE Lee Valley Tools

Available for interviews: Jason Tasse, President & Chief Operating Officer, Lee Valley Tools; For media inquiries, please contact: Jess Beard, Duet Public Relations, 416-357-3147, [email protected]; Silvia Ferraro, Lee Valley Tools, 905-341-3714, [email protected]